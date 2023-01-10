 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Chamber seeks small business nominees

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Small Business Person of the Year. The award will be presented by Dedicated Community Bank at the Chamber's Outlook Luncheon March 22.

The award is meant to recognize an area small business owner who exemplifies professionalism, strives to enhance our community and has made a positive impact on the local economy.

To be eligible for the nomination you must be a member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and associated with a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation or professional practice in the Greater Florence area. The nominee must meet the following criteria.

1. In business with fewer than 50 employees and in business for at least 5 years.

2. The nominee must be is a leader in the Florence business community and has demonstrated dedication to overcome the adversities of a small business.

3. The nominee must be a person who has made a positive economic impact in the Pee Dee area.

To nominate, please email nominations to Susan Faver - sfarver@flochamber.com If you have questions about nominations, please contact Susan at 843-665-0515.

