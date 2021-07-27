Florence Chamber taking Leadership Florence applications

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership Florence Program. The program begins in late August with a meet and greet to welcome new cohorts.
Nearly every business in the region is familiar with the Chamber’s leadership program and the role it plays in our community’s growth and business relationships. The coming years’ leadership agenda will become even more business critical as we transform our work environments and adjust to the newly needed business skills.
The nine-month leadership program is about linking community and business leaders.
“The program is about embracing change and ideas for professional growth, while understanding the community we now live and work in. Participants will be exposed to different business operations, explore area non-profit organizations, gain greater knowledge of local government, increase awareness about our law enforcement agencies and learn more about area educational institutions,” said program director Les Echols.
The Leadership Florence Program has been a professional learning course for more than 30 years. The most recent class was made up of 30 area CEO’s, business owners, CFO’s, senior managers as well as young up-and-comers within each participating organization. They are now part of a great tradition of superb classes that are prospering and having a positive impact in our communities.
All 2021-2022 Leadership Florence sessions will adhere to critical state and local health guidelines, while also protecting participants with personal protective options as various program’s warrant.
The Chamber is asking Pee Dee businesses that want to register a participant in Leadership Florence to please contact Les Echols at the Chamber offices (843-665-0515) to reserve a participant slot.