Florence Chamber to host public safety breakfast

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce announced their February Legislative & Community Breakfast will be Feb. 24 at the Florence Center and will focus on public safety.

The Chamber’s breakfast is held twice a year to keep area communities informed on current topics and happenings that can affect businesses and our way of life here in the Pee Dee.

Speakers for the February informational breakfast will be Florence City Police Chief Allen Heidler, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel.

“Our state and local law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to enhance public safety for our homes, workplaces, parks, roads, and community spaces each day. This breakfast is a great opportunity to find out more about the most recent efforts being made to keeping the public safe here and around the state,” Chamber president, Mike Miller said.

The breakfast program will be at the Florence Center, doors open at at 7:30 a.m. The program will begin at 7:50 a.m. Tickets are $25 each or a reserved business sponsored table of eight is $225.

To register online visit https://web.florencescchamber.com/events/2023-Legislative-Community-Breakfast-3329/details. Call 843-665-0515 if you have questions regarding the event. Those wishing to attend must act quickly since seating is limited and the event will sell-out.

This breakfast program is made possible by Duke Energy and Palmetto Commercial Real Estate.

