FLORENCE, S.C. -- Due to Hurricane Idalia making landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida early Wednesday morning and the impact that this storm may now have on school and business openings in the Pee Dee, The Florence Chamber is going to reschedule the Women in Commerce Luncheon that was originally scheduled for Thursday at the Florence Center.

“The Chamber thinks it’s the prudent thing to do in light of what might be a rough 24 hours of weather for the area. The good news is that we have been able to reschedule the event quickly for Wednesday, Sept. 6, while still being held at Florence Center beginning at 11:30 am with a mingle and mocktails. The lunch and program will be starting around noon. While the event is sold-out, a few seats may become available due to the rescheduling. We thank our speakers, program committee members and the public for their understanding,” Chamber President, Michael Miller said.

The WIC program will focus on celebrating successes and promoting opportunities for women’s career growth. The luncheon will offer networking ideas that will help create friendships and business relationships that will aid in growing your career and reaching your personal goals, according to the chamber.

The keynote speakers for the Luncheon will be Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health, and Costa King Cockfield, chief nursing officer of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. Both will share their inspirational journeys in career growth. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin will be making opening comments and welcome message.

Currently all seating is sold-out, but you can put y our name on a waiting list. With the rescheduling of the event, a few seats may open up.