Florence changing garbage collection routes April 19

The city is hanging placards to notify affected residents of the change. There is also a mapping tool on the city's website.

That tool can be accessed by visiting cityofflorence.com, clicking the Sanitation Routes to Change link under Florence highlights, and then clicking View Interactive Sanitation Collection Map.

Residential yard waste is scheduled to be picked up three days after garbage. If a home's garbage is picked up on Monday, the home's yard waste would be pick up on Thursday. Tuesday garbage pickups would have their yard waste collected Friday, Wednesday the following Monday, Thursday on Tuesday and Friday on Wednesday.

"We have a little over 14,000 residential properties that we pick up residential garbage and out of that, just a little over half of the folks will be affected," Pope said. "There are certainly half that are going to stay same day of collection they have now."

He added that most of the residences whose garbage is now picked up on Thursday will go to Friday and most of Friday's will go to Thursday or Monday.

Pope also said the new plan allows for easier additions to the plan when annexations happen in the future.

Pope said city employees were nervous about the changes to their routines but excited at the prospects of greater efficiency.

