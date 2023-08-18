COLUMBIA, S.C. — Palmetto Youth Academy, a former charter school in Florence School District One, cannot remain open under its former charter while appealing the district’s decision to close the school, a judge ruled on Friday.

Palmetto Youth Academy’s charter was up for its 10-year renewal this year, but district Superintendent Richard O’Malley recommended the Florence One Schools’ Board of Trustees deny the charter renewal request and permanently close the school because it was not following its charter and was breaking state and federal law.

After a hearing on April 27 at which both sides argued their case, the board unanimously voted to deny the charter renewal request on May 8, and the charter officially ended on June 30.

On June 16, Palmetto Youth Academy’s Executive Director and Principal Yvonne Brown-Burgess appealed the school board’s decision and asked the court to allow the school to stay open with its charter while the appeal was decided on. On Friday, Administrative Law Judge S. Phillip Lenski denied Brown-Burgess’ request to keep the school open under the former charter.

“Having carefully reviewed the parties’ filings and arguments, the court finds that (Palmetto Youth Academy) failed to meet its burden to show that without a stay it will suffer an unusual hardship beyond the usual hardships experienced when schools close,” the order to deny says.

“While the court regrets the learning disruption this may cause to current (Palmetto Youth Academy) students, the District appears ready to mitigate that disruption,” the order continues.

Lenski heard both sides at a hearing on Thursday at the S.C. Administrative Law Court in Columbia.

“We are pleased with the judges’ decision, and it’s unfortunate that Palmetto Youth Academy continues to cause Florence One Schools to spend tax dollars on legal maneuvers that only focus on Palmetto Youth Academy trying to get more money from the public schools to fund their business,” O’Malley told the Morning News.

In an affidavit, O’Malley said Palmetto Youth Academy has been open this school year and operating under a non-profit called “Palmetto Youth Services,” which he said apparently owns the school’s buildings, land and assets.

O’Malley asked the court in the affidavit to force Palmetto Youth Academy and Palmetto Youth Services to stop spending and to give back to the district what he alleged is taxpayer money and property.

State law says that all of Palmetto Youth Academy’s assets were supposed to be returned to the district after the school’s charter was ended, according to O’Malley.

“To the best of my knowledge, based upon the information that our staff has been able to adduce, Palmetto Youth Services has no income or revenue aside from payments made by Palmetto Youth Academy. Palmetto Youth Services receives money each month from (Palmetto Youth Academy) for rent and services allegedly provided,” he says in the affidavit.

Palmetto Youth Academy had roughly $1.2 million in cash around the time the charter ended, according to Palmetto Youth Academy’s most recent audit, which was submitted as evidence by O’Malley.

In a media advisory sent after the judge’s decision on Friday, Brown-Burgess said the school can continue to operate without Florence One Schools.

“(Palmetto Youth Academy) wants the public to know that Florence One is not the only sponsor of charter schools, nor is Florence One the only means for (Palmetto Youth Academy)’s existence,” she said. “So, to imply that (Palmetto Youth Academy) is doing something illegal because Florence One is no longer (Palmetto Youth Academy)’s sponsor, is false, not based on any law, policy, or agreement, and shows the limited scope of knowledge regarding schools operating in the district. Schools can be public, private, nonprofit, for profit, homeschool, etc.”

Palmetto Youth Academy argued at the Thursday hearing that it has enough funds to remain open without funding from Florence One Schools, according to the denial order.

“As for our plans moving forward, we have not decided which route we will take yet but whatever we (do) will be legal,” Brown-Burgess told the Morning News.

She said in the media advisory that it is “very perplexing” and “disturbing” that O’Malley never visited Palmetto Youth Academy but claims to care about its students, buildings and land.

At the hearing on Thursday, the school also claimed that its students were “rejected” from “failing” district schools, and that by closing the school, the district is forcing those students back into a negative environment, the order said.

“I can’t let go of the fact that Palmetto Youth Academy called my kids rejects at this public legal hearing. It is totally unacceptable, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” O’Malley told the Morning News.

Brown-Burgess argued, both in the media advisory and at the school board’s charter renewal hearing on April 27, that the students in her care attend Palmetto Youth Academy because they could not reach their full potential in conventional public schooling and fell behind.

Palmetto Youth Academy’s original charter was approved in 2004 and was revised in 2014.

In the months after Palmetto Youth Academy’s charter was denied, a number of parents and graduates of the school spoke during Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meetings about the merits of the school and the help it provided to children who would have failed in a traditional public school.

According to Brown-Burgess, a date has not yet been set for the appeal hearing.