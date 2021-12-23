 Skip to main content
Florence check-cashing business robbed at gunpoint Thursday
Florence check-cashing business robbed at gunpoint Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence check cashing business  was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Florence police responded at 1:55 p.m. to the Check Into Cash at 938 South Irby Street and learned that two masked black men had entered the shop and robbed it, according to  the Florence Police Department.

The robbers left in a burgundy mid-2000 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows, according to the police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

