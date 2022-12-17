Florence Christmas Parade offered spectators something for everyone

FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Florence Christmas Parade traveled down Evans Street to bring Christmas cheer and holiday fun to everyone participating and watching.

“I just wanted to come out to support South Florence High School in their state championship win," said Darren Smith, who lives in the neighborhood. "I am very proud of all the students who put in so much effort into their team and helped bring home a win for our city.”

The parade started at 11 a.m. on Evans Street and ended at Coit Street in downtown Florence. A patrol car started the parade, followed by the South Florence High School football team, cheerleaders and band.

“This is my second or third year in the parade. We have always brought out the kids to watch it, but being a part of it is really fun,” said Amy Munn, secretary on the board for Francis Marion Recreation.

Different companies, groups, public figures, and others in the Christmas spirit participated in the parade.

Some of these were AquaWorkz, the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority with Miss Jabberwock Kennedy Brown, Little Miss Florence Graycen Gainey, and The Vette Riderz.

The Vette Riderz, a local group whose members all drive corvettes, attended the parade with over 20 individual models and styles of the make.

“This is our second year in the Florence parade. We absolutely love to come out and support our community,” said Egret Andrews with The Vette Riderz.

“We love to bring our flair to the Pee Dee area, and it is always so nice to see the fun on all of the kids' faces when they watch us. We really enjoy that and we love it so much,” said Scottie Swinton, treasurer of the group.

The parade brought the community together to celebrate the season and kick off the holidays.

Winners

Parade entries were judged in several categories. The winners:

Most Creative Float: Daredevils

Most Unusual Float: Omar Morticians

Most Spiritual Dancers: KFA (Kelly Fine Arts)

Best First Responders: City of Florence Ambulance Service

Best Decorated Car: Francis Marion University Recreation Baseball Team

Most Creative Dancers: Major Varsity Dancers

Best Band: West Florence High School