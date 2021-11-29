Florence Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 18

FLORENCE, S.C. – Applications are now open for people who want to participate in the 2021 Florence Christmas Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Joy to the World.”

Joy to the World is a the most published Christmas hymn in North America. It is a Christmas carol written in the 1700s. The song is based on an interpretation of Psalm 98, Psalm 96:11 and 12, and Genesis 3:17-18.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 18. The parade usually heads down West Evans Street toward downtown and ends at the intersection of East Evans and N.B. Baroody Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants are asked not to leave until they reach the end (i.e., do not exit floats at Irby or Dargan streets.)

The gathering place for the parade will be on Sunset Street and not at the former Kroger building on West Evans Street.

It is hoped that the 2021 Christmas parade will be the second parade since 2017 to go on as scheduled. The 2018 Christmas parade was moved twice due to weather and eventually held after Christmas. The 2020 parade was canceled due to COVID-19.