Florence church conducts prayer vigil for Ukrainians

FLORENCE, S.C. — Congregants from St. Catherine Episcopal Church and Cross & Crown Lutheran Church gathered Saturday in the parking lot of the former Phil Nofals' shoe store — and future St. Catherine's — to conduct a prayer vigil for the Ukrainians.

The Rev. Eunice Dunlap led those gathered in prayers for peace and deliverance of the country, which has been invaded by Russia.

Though Ukrainian soldiers have been targeted by the Russians, the invaders have also targeted hospitals and even a theater — that had "Children" written in Russian on the pavement around it — for devastating attacks.

Saturday's was the second vigil conducted for the country.

