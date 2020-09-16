Florence city and county candidates to appear at forums

FLORENCE, S.C. — Voters seeking to learn about local candidates will have an opportunity to hear from them at four forums scheduled for Tuesday, next Thursday, Sept. 28, and Oct. 1.

The Tuesday forum will feature county council candidates Kenneth McAllister and Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. and Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and the Rev. Amiri Hooker.

McAllister, a Democrat, and Yarborough, a Republican, are the candidates for Florence County Council District 4. Brand, a Republican, and Hooker, a Democrat, are the candidates for Florence County Council District 8.

The forum next Thursday will feature at-large city council candidates Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall and Republicans Steve Byrd and John Sweeney.

The Sept. 28 forum will feature Republican T.J. Joye and Democrat Darrin Yarborough, the candidates for Florence County sheriff.

The final forum will feature mayoral candidates Republican Bryan Braddock and Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin.

The forums will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Florence County and the Florence County Republican Party.