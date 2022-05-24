Florence city budget includes 3% raise

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's $44.91 million budget includes a 3% wage increase for employees.

City staff and the Florence City Council reviewed the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget at a workshop Monday afternoon at Fire Station No. 5, 296 E. Redbud Lane. After the workshop, the City Council unanimously approved first reading of the budget.

The proposed budget includes a $3.81 million increase in the general fund.

The city is required to have a balanced budget -- meaning revenues equal expenditures.

City Manager Randy Osterman said the budget was balanced by leaving job openings open for 16 weeks before hiring and making financial adjustments in some departments.

The general fund budget also creates several new positions.

Osterman and Assistant City Manager Kevin Yokim, who supervises the city’s Finance Department, reviewed the budget with City Council and provided a breakdown of the funds by category and explained how funds would be allocated:

General Fund Debt Service Fund, $694,000

Water and Sewer Utilities Enterprise Fund, $39.61 million

Water and Sewer Utilities Equipment Replacement Fund, $1.49 million

Water and Sewer Utilities Construction Fund, $11.983 million

Stormwater Utility Enterprise Fund, $1.72 million

Stormwater Utility Equipment Replacement Fund, $345,000,

Stormwater Utility Construction Budget, $236,000

Hospitality fund budget, $4.88 million.

Osterman said employees are the most expensive item in the budget.

“People are the backbone of the organization,” he said. “Without people we will not get anything accomplished.”

The majority of the 3% raise will be funded by the general fund, which is funded through multiple sources -- property taxes, business licenses, and franchise fees, etc.

Job opportunities coming to the city of Florence include a CDC executive director, a sanitation heavy equipment operator, sanitation worker positions, parks and groundskeeper for the athletic facility, team leader position and a new police cadet program that seeks out individuals between the ages of 18 to 21 that are not eligible to become police officers yet because of their age.

“They are like police officers in waiting if you will,” Osterman said. “We can use them in areas like code enforcement and downtown watch to add extra eyes to the streets. They can work in other areas of the Police Department where they can be utilized and learn about police work. When they turn 21 we can be ready to move them into a police officer position.”

The city also will provide money to community programs that the city does not supply, but are essential to the well-being of Florence residents.

Roughly $379,000 will be allocated to community programs in the proposed budget. The money will be split among about 10 programs.

“Every year the city attempts to fund certain agencies that provide services in the city that the city does not provide,” Osterman said. “The no one left unsheltered program provides shelter to the homeless population. We rely on these outside agencies to handle those issues.”

Second reading of the budget is scheduled for at June 13 City Council meeting.

