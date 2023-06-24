FLORENCE, S.C. — The buzz at Florence's City Center Farmers Market on Saturday was palpable, not just because of the three enclosed beehives on display at various vendors booths but because of the Bee City Takeover and celebration of National Pollinators Week with a declaration to make Florence a Bee City USA.

"It's great because we're a Tree City, then you have the bees for the pollination," said Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin ahead of reading the city's proclamation.

"The city of Florence is out here trying to raise the awareness of pollinators and what we can do to help protect them," said Rachel Lane, Bee City Committee chair. "People think about bees but there are tons of pollinators out there, moths, bats, birds — it's really just being aware of the pollinators out there and what they do to help us. They pollinate the food we eat, they make all the beautiful plants around us."

Lane said it was important to know what pollinators are and to not exterminate them, especially bee swarms which can be collected by beekeepers in and around Florence.

"Bees are important because they pollinate a huge portion of our crops in the United States," said David Yanello, president of the Pee Dee Bee Keepers Association. "Honey bees polinate most of our fruits and vegetables."

In addition to two beekeeper associations and one of the market's usual vendors, Crafty Mabritt, Forest Lake Greenhouses and Clemson Extension master gardeners were on hand to help people learn what plants best serve the pollinators native to the Pee Dee.

"You'll find lots of pollinator-friendly plants at our store," said Mandy Johnson of Forest Lake Greenhouses.

Milkweeds and fennels are both host plants for butterflies while lantana, though not native to the Pee Dee, will attract pollinators who will also visit the native flowers to pollinate them as well, Johnson said.

Forest Lake also has a collection of night-blooming plants that are favorites of moths — some really big moths, she said.

By working in native plants gardeners are saving the local ecology, she said.

Lane said the city will start to change plantings through its parks and downtown to become a more friendly city to pollinators.