Florence City Center Farmers Market to showcase health and active living businesses and nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Center Farmers Market will be taken over by health and active living businesses and nonprofits on Tuesday evening.
The city of Florence announced that Eat Smart Move More Florence would be celebrating health and wellness by showcasing health and active living businesses and non-profits at the City Center Farmers Market on the first Tuesday of each month.
The first take-over will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The Children’s Museum of the Pee Dee is set to provide an interactive activity for kids, Phil’s Bike Shop will host a three-mile “bring your own bike” ride at 6:30 p.m., and Aroha Arts Collective will host an African Line Dance tutorial also beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Blood Connection will also host a blood drive during market hours.