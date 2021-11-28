Florence City Center Gift Market draws a crowd

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Second Annual 2021 Gift Market at the Florence City Center Farmers Market was a success, at least if you measure it by marshmallow consumption and wreath sales.

In 90 minutes attendees at the market -- and there were many -- roasted, toasted and sacrificed 400 marshmallows over two fire pits.

Pam Glass sold out of her home-made Christmas wreaths, left to make some more, brought them back and was on pace to sell out again before the event ended.

The Christmas market follows the normal farmers market on Small Business Saturday, said Merritt Dowdell, project coordinator for City of Florence.

"We open our Christmas Gift Market on Small Business Saturday every year to celebrate our local artisans," Dowdell said. "We run a farmers market in the morning like usual from 9-1, then we close and open our gift market."

Several artisans sold during both markets.

"This year we have more than 50 vendors participating from all over South Carolina who have traveled in to sell today," Dowdell said.

Vendors varied from a Christmas tree seller and wreath maker to a honey farmer and the City's of Florence's elf workshop where children made ornaments and garlands.