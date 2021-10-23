Florence City Council allocates nearly $1 million in hotel revenue

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council recently voted on how to spend nearly $1 million in accommodations taxes.
The Florence City Council voted unanimously on Monday, Oct. 11, to allocate its approximately $966,420 in projected accommodations tax revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
What is an accommodations tax?
An accommodations tax is a fee charged for a hotel room.
South Carolina charges a 2% accommodations tax in addition to the 5% sales tax charged for the room. The tax is collected and distributed to municipalities and counties by the state Department of Revenue on a quarterly basis.
Florence is expected to receive $937,626 during the 2021-22 fiscal year plus a carryover balance of $28,905.01.
How does the city decide how to spend the money?
The process of deciding how to spend the money is ultimately up to the Florence City Council but state law also informs the city's decision.
State law divides the expected revenues into three categories: $25,000 plus 5% of the year's projected revenues can go to the city's general fund, 30% of the year's revenues to an organization that advertises and promotes the city and 65% to tourism-related events and organizations.
In Florence, this means that $70,631.30 will go to the city's general fund, $273,787.80 to the Florence Convention and Visitor's Bureau, with $622,905.91 available for tourism-related events.
The money appropriated to the convention and visitor's bureau includes $15,000 to the Florence Center for marketing and $9,000 to the Florence Center for it to be promoted for conferences.
State law requires cities receiving over $50,000 in accommodations tax revenues to appoint a seven-member committee to allocate this funding after hearing presentations from organizations seeking funding.
On Monday, Oct. 11, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the recommendations.
How will the city spend the 65% money?
The committee recommended and the City Council approved 24 events to receive funding. The recommended funding includes an additional $191,500 to the convention and visitor's bureau, $117,600 to the Florence Center, $58,500 to the city's athletic facilities, $51,100 to the Wilson High School Alumni Association for their annual homecoming events and $27,800 to the Florence County Museum.
The South Carolina Pecan Festival will receive $21,800, the Florence Area Sports Council will receive $19,500, the Pee Dee Tourism Commission will receive $16,900, the Florence Tennis Association $16,200, the US 52 frontage road beautification project $14,000, the Florence Little Theatre $12,100, the Florence International Basketball Tournament $12,000, the Florence Regional Arts Alliance $11,300 and the Arts International Festival $10,900.
Other events or organizations receiving funding include Masterworks Choir ($3,600), the Florence Symphony Orchestra ($4,100), Sankofa Festival ($4,000), South Carolina Dance Theatre ($5,400), Lucky Shamrock Festival ($600), Kickin Chicken Wing and Chili Cookoff ($1,900), the Carolina Classic ($7,200), the Darlington car hauler parade ($7,100), South Carolina Senior Sports Classic ($3,400) and the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club ($3,500).
The only event listed that requested funding that did not receive any is a softball tournament at South Florence High School.