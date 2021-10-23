Florence City Council allocates nearly $1 million in hotel revenue

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council recently voted on how to spend nearly $1 million in accommodations taxes.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously on Monday, Oct. 11, to allocate its approximately $966,420 in projected accommodations tax revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

What is an accommodations tax?

An accommodations tax is a fee charged for a hotel room.

South Carolina charges a 2% accommodations tax in addition to the 5% sales tax charged for the room. The tax is collected and distributed to municipalities and counties by the state Department of Revenue on a quarterly basis.

Florence is expected to receive $937,626 during the 2021-22 fiscal year plus a carryover balance of $28,905.01.

How does the city decide how to spend the money?

The process of deciding how to spend the money is ultimately up to the Florence City Council but state law also informs the city's decision.