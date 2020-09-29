Florence City Council approves first reading of rental registry ordinance on party-line vote

Wukela said earlier in the meeting that the city staff was working to incorporate some of the changes to the ordinance proposed by local attorney and property developer Gary I. Finklea into an amended version that could be available to the council and others for public comment beginning next week.

Gibson-Hye Moore said she made the motion to approve the ordinance because something had to be done now. Residents who are without heating and cooling need help.

Wukela listed his reasons for voting in favor of the ordinance in a Sunday guest column in the Morning News.

Jebaily said he was voting yes with the understanding that the ordinance would be amended on second reading.

Myers Ervin and Williams-Blake did not provide reasons for their votes during the meeting. However, Myers Ervin did second Gibson-Hye Moore's motion to approve the ordinance.

Brand said he was concerned about the ordinance as written but was open to a compromised ordinance in the future.