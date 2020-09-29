Florence City Council approves first reading of rental registry ordinance on party-line vote

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's rental registry ordinance moved forward Tuesday afternoon.
The city council voted five to two to approve the first reading of the ordinance amending the city's code to create a rental registry in the city.
The vote split along party lines. Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and council members Octavia Williams-Blake, Teresa Myers Ervin, George D. Jebaily and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, all Democrats, voted in favor. Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Councilman Glynn Willis, both Republicans, voted no.
Wukela noted that it had been a while since he and Brand had voted opposite ways on an ordinance before the council. Wukela added that this spoke to the relationships of the council and the community's ability to work together.
Brand replied that the ordinance would be the last time they would vote opposite each other.
Wukela elected not to run for a fourth term as mayor, thus he will be leaving the council in January. Brand is the Republican nominee for Florence County Council District 8 and would resign from his city council seat if elected to the seat on the county council.
Brand faces Democrat Amiri Hooker in the Nov. 3 special election.
Wukela said earlier in the meeting that the city staff was working to incorporate some of the changes to the ordinance proposed by local attorney and property developer Gary I. Finklea into an amended version that could be available to the council and others for public comment beginning next week.
Gibson-Hye Moore said she made the motion to approve the ordinance because something had to be done now. Residents who are without heating and cooling need help.
Wukela listed his reasons for voting in favor of the ordinance in a Sunday guest column in the Morning News.
Jebaily said he was voting yes with the understanding that the ordinance would be amended on second reading.
Myers Ervin and Williams-Blake did not provide reasons for their votes during the meeting. However, Myers Ervin did second Gibson-Hye Moore's motion to approve the ordinance.
Brand said he was concerned about the ordinance as written but was open to a compromised ordinance in the future.
Willis said the proposed ordinance made him question where the council's priorities were. He said that up to 72% of families in the United States had been impacted by COVID-19 and the government-mandated shutdowns that arose in March and that, if costs were passed on to the tenants, would hurt people at their most vulnerable.
He also asked the council to refer the ordinance to the city's planning commission for further input and development. He also asked for city attorney Jim Peterson to take a larger role in the development of the ordinance.
The council heard from several members of the community during a public input session prior to approving the ordinance. Those members included Finklea, Barnett Greenberg, Greg Hendrick, Joey McMillan, Mary Sanders, Republican mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock, William Schofield and Howard Simons.
All but Simons spoke in opposition to the ordinance.
Simons said he had moved from Baltimore some time ago, and before he left, that city had implemented a similar ordinance that had helped to curb slumlords in the city.
The ordinance with the amendments probably will be up for second and final reading at the Oct. 12 meeting of the council.
