Florence City Council approves open carry ban at city-permitted events and in city-owned buildings
FLORENCE, S.C. – Visitors attending the Pecan Festival in early November may not be able to open carry at the event.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily indicated that a called city council meeting is being planed to approve the ordinance before the Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. 

The proposed ordinance has been developed in response to a new law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course. 

The new law provides cities and towns with the ability to restrict the open carrying of firearms on public properties during and at events permitted by the city or town. The list of events where the open carrying of firearms includes protests, rallies, parades, fairs and festivals. 

The new law also expressly does not prohibit governmental entities or businesses from restricting the opening carrying of weapons on their properties. 

Florence's proposed ordinance uses both of these sections of law to ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and to prohibit the open carrying of firearms on city property. The ordinance also amends several sections of the city's code to require permits for protests and rallies to make sure those events are covered by the act. 

The ban of open carry at city-permitted events does not affect the ability of a permitted person to carry a concealed weapon at city-permitted events. 

OTHER ACTION TAKEN MONDAY BY THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL

The city council also approved:

  • The second and final readings of ordinances authorizing a lease purchase agreement for lighting and other equipment at the city's new baseball and track facility and rezoning three properties at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street that would allow for renovations to a convenience store on the site.
  • The first readings of ordinances that would allow the city to enter into a development agreement for a 106-acre subdivision located at Redbud Lane and Howe Springs Road and rezoning properties on North Coit Street and Cherokee Road.
  • Resolutions expressing the city's willingness to convey part of its water service area to the town of Pamplico, declaring October as Bullying Prevention Month and recognizing the second Saturday of July as Pee Dee Youth Day.
  • The plan to spend its 2021-2022 accommodations tax revenues.
