Florence City Council approves open carry ban at city-permitted events and in city-owned buildings

FLORENCE, S.C. – Visitors attending the Pecan Festival in early November may not be able to open carry at the event.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily indicated that a called city council meeting is being planed to approve the ordinance before the Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The proposed ordinance has been developed in response to a new law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course.

The new law provides cities and towns with the ability to restrict the open carrying of firearms on public properties during and at events permitted by the city or town. The list of events where the open carrying of firearms includes protests, rallies, parades, fairs and festivals.