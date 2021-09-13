 Skip to main content
Florence City Council approves planned convenience store proposal
CITY OF FLORENCE

BLDG Florence City Center

Florence City Center

 MORNING NEWS STAFF PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The planned demolition of two buildings on properties located at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street got the first of two go-aheads from the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon. 

The city council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance rezoning three properties from neighborhood conservation to commercial reuse. The rezoning would allow the owner of the property, Raj Patel, to demolish the existing store buildings and replace them with more modern convenience and grocery store building. 

The vote came after a 90-minute executive session. The council entered the executive session as soon as a motion and second were made to bring the ordinance on to the floor. 

Rezoning the three properties was previously on the council's agenda in March, but the council deferred action on the ordinance after concerns about the potential other uses for the property (like a club or a liquor store) brought up during the discussion. 

The ordinance that the council approved Monday contains restrictive covenants that would prevent the properties from being used as a club or any business that relies on the sale of alcohol. 

The motion to approve the project Monday was made on the condition that all communication go through Jim Peterson, the city's attorney. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

