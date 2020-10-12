Florence City Council approves rental registry

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis said he felt ashamed as the city council voted to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing a rental registry in the city at its monthly meeting held Monday afternoon.
The vote to approve the ordinance again broke down on party lines.
Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and Council members Octavia Williams-Blake, Teresa Myers Ervin, George D. Jebaily, and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, all Democrats, voted in favor of the ordinance. Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Willis, both Republicans, voted no.
This was the exact same vote as the first reading of the ordinance.
The vote to approve the ordinance came nearly four hours into the meeting Monday afternoon.
There were apparently four drafted versions of the ordinance for the council to consider: the ordinance as originally developed and approved by the council on first reading; an amended version incorporating public comments from the two work sessions held to discuss the ordinance that was provided to the council and the public commenters last Monday; an ordinance provided to the council on Friday incorporating additional public comments received in response to the Oct. 5 ordinance; and an ordinance provided to the council Monday incorporating additional public comments received in response to Friday's ordinance.
Gibson-Hye Moore and Myers Ervin made the motion and second to bring the ordinance to the floor.
Wukela then made a motion to amend the ordinance to the Oct. 5 version.
That amendment was seconded by Myers Ervin.
Before a vote could be taken, Jebaily made a motion for the amendment of Wukela's amendment to include Monday's ordinance.
That motion failed for lack of a second.
Gibson-Hye Moore originally seconded the motion but withdrew because she said she wanted the Oct. 9 version.
Jebaily then asked for a recess to make sure the city council considered the Oct. 12 version, which was provided minutes before the meeting. This motion was seconded by Williams-Blake and granted by Wukela.
Jebaily then made a motion to amend Wukela's amendment to include the Oct. 9 version.
Willis seconded for discussion.
Wukela said he was opposed to the amendment, because he felt Monday's version lessened the criminal penalties.
Support Local Journalism
Jebaily then had city attorney Jim Peterson explain the changes made between the two which were non-substantive.
Ultimately, this motion failed, too.
Willis then made a motion to table, later amended to defer, the ordinance to allow for further discussion.
His motion was seconded by Brand.
Willis said he was ashamed that the city was moving so fast during the economic damage caused by COVID-19 and that the council was failing to consider how the ordinance would impact the nearly homeless in the community. He also mentioned that he felt some members of the council were attempting to push the ordinance through before the council changes after the Nov. 3 general election.
This point was countered by Gibson-Hye Moore, who said that there would still be people living in conditions that violated city codes if the ordinance was not passed.
Wukela said he found this argument persuasive.
Willis' motion failed on a party-line vote.
Willis joined the Democrats to approve Wukela's amendment.
Then, he and Brand voted no on the ordinance.
Jebaily added that he felt the approved ordinance still needed clarification.
The registry will become effective on July 1, 2021.
Prior to the approval, local attorney and property developer Gary Finklea, Trudy Niebert and Gary Dauksch spoke to the council about the ordinance.
Finklea said he appreciated the council's willingness to work with him to make changes to the ordinance but added that he felt there were substantive issues that he and the council were just not going to agree upon. He added that the council needed to start preparing for the unintended consequences that the ordinance might create.
He also presented the council with an amendment to changes he had proposed last week.
Niebert spoke to the council for several minutes about the ordinance with questions before saying that she agreed with the idea of the ordinance but did not feel it went far enough.
Dauksch spoke in opposition, saying the ordinance was politically timed to take advance of the video conferencing, making it easier for the council to ignore complaints and concerns about the ordinance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.