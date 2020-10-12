Florence City Council approves rental registry

Willis then made a motion to table, later amended to defer, the ordinance to allow for further discussion.

His motion was seconded by Brand.

Willis said he was ashamed that the city was moving so fast during the economic damage caused by COVID-19 and that the council was failing to consider how the ordinance would impact the nearly homeless in the community. He also mentioned that he felt some members of the council were attempting to push the ordinance through before the council changes after the Nov. 3 general election.

This point was countered by Gibson-Hye Moore, who said that there would still be people living in conditions that violated city codes if the ordinance was not passed.

Wukela said he found this argument persuasive.

Willis' motion failed on a party-line vote.

Willis joined the Democrats to approve Wukela's amendment.

Then, he and Brand voted no on the ordinance.

Jebaily added that he felt the approved ordinance still needed clarification.

The registry will become effective on July 1, 2021.