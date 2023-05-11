FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence will soon be getting a sculpture to honor its rich history with the steel industry.

The statue will be paid for by steel manufacturers with headquarters or factories in Florence, then it will be donated to the city for upkeep. While various sites were considered, the staff recommended the statue be installed at 130 N. Coit St., across the street from the Urban Square development.

“Did you know that within a five-mile radius of this center, there’s a thousand employees in the steel industry?” said Van Fraley, an employee of SteelFab. He spoke in front of the Florence City Council about the history of the industry in Florence at the council’s meeting on Monday.

The sculpture is similar to others found around the state and county honoring the industry. It is made of steel and resembles the beams of a building.

The city was already planning to create a parking lot at the sculpture’s proposed location, according to City Administrator Randy Osterman.

“This would provide us the opportunity to, basically, instead of trying to fit the sculpture to an already existing area, to be able to create an environment around the sculpture,” he said.

According to Fraley, the steel industry took hold in Florence 18 years after the city was chartered. Now, the city is home to factories of SteelFab, Vulcraft, Nucor and others, he said.

Florence City Council members unanimously approved a resolution to use city property for the sculpture.

Attorney retires

Jim Peterson, the city of Florence’s current attorney, is retiring.

Florence City Council members on Monday unanimously approved hiring the firm Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A., to take over as the city’s legal counsel.

The item was discussed in executive session, but the vote was made after the council met back in open session.

At the council’s March 31 meeting, members voted to negotiate with the firm on a contract, which was finalized with Monday’s vote.

Comprehensive plan

Florence City Council members unanimously approved on first reading the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan and downtown master plan.

While the plans do not formally change any policy, the two documents will guide the council’s decisions and policies for years to come.

The plans look at growth capacity, land use and development, housing and neighborhoods, transportation, economic development and recreation. In each section, the plans outline goals and specific actions the city can take to achieve those goals.

The plans also note specific organizations that the city can partner with to reach these goals.

The plans will not be formally approved until they pass a second reading.

Dexter Drive rezoning

The rezoning request of a property on the corner of Dexter Drive and Attwood Avenue near the YMCA was on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, but council members did not want to discuss the matter further.

After a motion from Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin failed to receive a second, the council passed on to other agenda items.

Neighbors of the property have been petitioning the city to deny the rezoning request, which would allow the property owner to build six instead of four houses on the 1.7-acre property.

The neighbors say the increased density would cause problems with stormwater drainage and traffic.

Property owner and developer Piyush Mehta said after the meeting that he was “very upset” that council members did not even want to discuss the matter.

In April, the Florence City Council sent the rezoning request back to the Planning Commission to further review the request, paying special attention to the stormwater issue.

Although the Planning Commission first voted 4-1 to recommend the rezoning in February, it voted 6-1 to not recommend the rezoning on May 3 after City Council members voted to send it back.

Mehta said he provided all the documents the city requested, which showed that none of the issues the neighbors were concerned about would be a problem.

Florence recognized in the U.S. House

On March 30, Congressman Russell Fry recognized the city of Florence on the floor of the United States House of Representatives for the city’s recent “Great American Main Street” award.

Heather Crawford, the district director for Fry’s office, presented to the Florence City Council on Monday a plaque inscribed with the words said by Fry in March.

“This is such a well-deserved recognition of the city of Florence’s dedication to preserving its history and culture and maintaining a thriving community,” Fry said.

Crawford also announced that the congressman’s office is now open for those who need help with casework, constituent services and navigating the federal government.

Other business

The City Council also approved the following ordinances and resolutions:

The second reading of an ordinance that re-authorizes the Municipal Association of South Carolina to collect fees for the city after the association restructured how fees are collected. Fees will not change.

The second reading of an ordinance that replaced mentions in the city’s code of the United States Environmental Protection Agency with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control as recommended by the state.

The first reading of an ordinance to extend the lease of 228 West Darlington Street until 2045 to the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority. The lease will now include all of the building location on the site, which the city previously had reserved for its own use.

The first reading of an ordinance to annex and zone 136 Wilson Road, a single-family home.

Resolutions recognizing the accomplishments of D’Aisa Gregg, It Takes a Village and The Stand Fast Project.

A resolution recognizing May as National Tennis Month.

A resolution to adopt a community development block grant budget. The resolution was amended by Lethonia Barnes to shift around money. She said the budget would end up the same in the end, and that the shifting was only to give more flexibility to the city on how to spend the money.

Resolutions to approve downtown redevelopment grants for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and to allow staff to exercise eminent domain on a property. Both were discussed exclusively during executive session.