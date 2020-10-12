Florence City Council approves tourism funding

Neither appears to have requested funds.

The amount allocated into the 65% money is around $80,000 less than the previous year's $664,395.58.

However, the accommodations taxes the city expects to receive are up by roughly $16,000 from around $886,000 to approximately $902,000.

This increase is offset by an a decrease in other funds received. Namely, the city does not have an $87,853 carryover balance, and it does not receive a $16,7000 balance of funds from the PDRTA shuttle. Also, the amount requested by the convention and visitor's bureau increased from $245,000 to $263,000.

Also approved on second reading at Monday's meeting were ordinances approving construction of stormwater improvements, amending the city's budget, modifying the city's zoning code to include brew pups, micro-distilleries and micro-breweries and annexing and zoning property along Freedom Boulevard.

An ordinance annexing and zoning 17 acres of property in the Grove at Ebenezer was also approved at the meeting.

Property owner John Brewer addressed the council about maintaining access to his property on Cox Street, near McLeod Regional Medical Center.