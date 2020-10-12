Florence City Council approves tourism funding

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council continues to work to promote tourism in South Carolina's Magic City.
The council voted to approve the city's accommodations advisory tax board's recommendations for the spending of the city's accommodations tax revenue at its Monday afternoon meeting.
The revenue is divided into three groups: $25,000 plus 5% that goes to the General Assembly; 30% that goes to an advertising and promotion agency (the Florence Convention and Visitor's Bureau); and 65% that goes to tourism-promoting agencies and events.
The total estimate revenue for 2020-2021 is $902,198.73, plus a $16,732.22 carryover from 2019-2020.
The estimated money to go to the General Assembly is $68,859.94.
The visitor's bureau will receive $263,000.
Other organizations set to receive money include the visitor's bureau ($189,000); the Florence Center ($102,000); the city's athletics facilities ($56,200); the Florence Museum ($30,600); Wilson High School Alumni Association ($26,600); and the Pecan Festival ($25,800).
The only organizations listed that received funds in the 2019-2020 year that did not receive any in 2020-2021 were the car hauler parade for the Southern 500 and the Miss Pee Dee pageant.
Neither appears to have requested funds.
The amount allocated into the 65% money is around $80,000 less than the previous year's $664,395.58.
However, the accommodations taxes the city expects to receive are up by roughly $16,000 from around $886,000 to approximately $902,000.
This increase is offset by an a decrease in other funds received. Namely, the city does not have an $87,853 carryover balance, and it does not receive a $16,7000 balance of funds from the PDRTA shuttle. Also, the amount requested by the convention and visitor's bureau increased from $245,000 to $263,000.
Also approved on second reading at Monday's meeting were ordinances approving construction of stormwater improvements, amending the city's budget, modifying the city's zoning code to include brew pups, micro-distilleries and micro-breweries and annexing and zoning property along Freedom Boulevard.
An ordinance annexing and zoning 17 acres of property in the Grove at Ebenezer was also approved at the meeting.
Property owner John Brewer addressed the council about maintaining access to his property on Cox Street, near McLeod Regional Medical Center.
However, Brewer was not on the line when the city council called his name at the meeting.
Mayor Stephen J. Wukela then spoke about Cox Street. He said that the street was a state-maintained street and the city couldn't abandon its interest in it. He also added that even if the state would allow the city to do, the city's code also would prevent the city from abandoning its interest.
Brewer called in during Wukela's comments. He thanked the city.
Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore recommended that the city provide this to Brewer in writing.
Wukela agreed to do so.
