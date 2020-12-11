Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence.

Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning, according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond.

Hill allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10. The legal limit is 0.08.

Rosemary Parham is representing Hill on the charge.

She said that prior to going to bed Wednesday evening Hill had a few drinks with dinner and then ingested a sleep medication prescribed by his physician.

"Unfortunately, as is the case with this medication for millions of Americans, a side effect is performing tasks they do not remember," Parham said. "Robby’s last memory was going to bed in his own home and his next memory was at MUSC Florence where he was taken."

Parham referenced an article in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medication explaining this side effect of the prescribed sleep medication.