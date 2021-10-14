 Skip to main content
Florence City Council committee holds faith leaders listening session
Florence City Council committee holds faith leaders listening session

Lethonia Barnes

Florence City Council Community Development Committee Chairwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes laughs before starting a listening session Thursday evening.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several religious leaders came to the Florence City Center Thursday evening for the second stop on the Florence City Council Community Development Committee's listening tour.

The committee's first listening session was held aboard a Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority bus as it traveled throughout the city. The listening sessions are the idea of Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes. The committee was one of three formed earlier this year. It is headed by Barnes.

Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Councilman Chaquez McCall are also members.

