Florence City Council could recognize Jewish community Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council could be preparing to say toda raba – thank you in Hebrew – to the city's Jewish community.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is a resolution commemorating the contributions of the local Jewish community to the city.

The center of local Jewish life is the local area synagogue, the Beth Israel Congregation, located near downtown Florence.

It also recently received a South Carolina historical marker recognizing the history of the Jewish community in the city.

"We are thrilled that the Florence Jewish community and Beth Israel Congregation are being recognized by the state of South Carolina with a historical marker," trustee Barnett Greenberg said. "The Jewish people have a rich history in Florence and the greater Pee Dee region for nearly two centuries. We greatly appreciate this resolution from Florence City Council recognizing a pillar of Jewish life, faith, and camaraderie."