Florence City Council could recognize Jewish community Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council could be preparing to say toda raba – thank you in Hebrew – to the city's Jewish community.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is a resolution commemorating the contributions of the local Jewish community to the city.
The center of local Jewish life is the local area synagogue, the Beth Israel Congregation, located near downtown Florence.
It also recently received a South Carolina historical marker recognizing the history of the Jewish community in the city.
"We are thrilled that the Florence Jewish community and Beth Israel Congregation are being recognized by the state of South Carolina with a historical marker," trustee Barnett Greenberg said. "The Jewish people have a rich history in Florence and the greater Pee Dee region for nearly two centuries. We greatly appreciate this resolution from Florence City Council recognizing a pillar of Jewish life, faith, and camaraderie."
The history of Jews in Florence goes back to the beginnings of the city in the 1850s. The Jewish community first organized as the Florence Hebrew Benevolent Association in 1887 and merged with the Beth Israel Congregation – founded in 1912 – in 1922. The first synagogue was finished in 1949.
The resolution was led by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily.
Jebaily said Friday afternoon that Greenberg reached out to him about recognizing the congregation and that he was very supportive because he believes the community is blessed to have Jewish citizens serving important roles in every facet of the city.
Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting of the city council are the second readings of an ordinance making it easier for the city to convey property for redevelopment and annexing and zoning a property on West Palmetto Street.
Ordinances scheduled for introduction include two ordinances amending the city's budget related to purchases made in the previous fiscal year and annexing and zoning a property on McKenney Court.
Other resolutions for consideration are recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day, recognizing National Health Center Week and approving downtown redevelopment grants for the first quarter of the fiscal year.
Carl Humphries, CEO of HopeHealth, and Maddie Robinson, executive director of Pee Dee Healthy Start, are scheduled to provide updates to the council.