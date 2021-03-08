Florence City Council defers action on controversial convenience store proposal

FLORENCE, S.C. – A new or renovated convenience store could be coming to north Florence depending on what the Florence City Council decides to do in April.
The Florence City Council voted to defer the first reading of an ordinance rezoning three properties at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Streets at their monthly meeting Monday afternoon. If approved, the ordinance would rezone the property upon which the convenience store across from Dr. Iola Jones Park sits from neighborhood conservation to commercial reuse.
Store owner Raj Patel told the city council before they voted to defer the ordinance that he had recently purchased the properties located at 900 and 902 Oakland Ave and 607 Maxwell St. with the intention of renovating the convenience store on the site.
Florence County tax records indicated the properties were purchased in October for $85,000.
Planning director Jerry Dudley told the council before Patel spoke that the original renovation plans called for the demolition of the structures on the site and the construction of a gas station and convenience store. However, he added that the city's zoning code would make building a gas station on the site nearly impossible.
Patel then apparently decided to demolish the convenience store to construct another and to, one day, build a laundry mat on the site of the building at 607 Maxwell St.
He told the council the convenience store's ceilings are too low and the heating, ventilating and air conditional system is inefficient.
But his request to demolish the store and build a replacement also ran headfirst into the city's zoning ordinance.
When the city approved its current zoning code, it zoned the convenience store into a neighborhood conservation district, meaning single-family homes are among the few allowed uses. As the convenience store existed before the city changed the zoning, the store was grandfathered into the code as an existing non-conforming use. If he tears the building down, a single family home is the only allowed structure.
Patel's plans to renovate call for tearing the existing structure down and building a newer one, hence his request to the city council to rezone the property into the more permissive commercial reuse.
The rezoning request is controversial due to the areas around the property being mostly single family homes and the store's location across from the park. If Patel's store doesn't work out or he decides to sell the property, the commercial reuse zoning would allow for private clubs (like Elks Lodges) that could result in people bringing their own alcohol to the club and then driving away through neighborhoods and around the park.
Tim Waters, the owner of property on the next block of Maxwell Street, also told the council that the store may change the character of the area from mostly single family homes to a commercial area. He also said the new store could be a magnet for crime.
Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore asked and Patel said he would agree to sign a document limiting his use of the properties to a convenience store and a laundry mat.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily and other members of the council floated the idea of putting together a document that would limit the ability of future property owners to use the property for private clubs and whatnot.
Upon the motion of Jebaily – as amended by Gibson-Hye Moore – the city council voted to defer the ordinance allowing for the rezoning to the April meeting of council to give attorney Jim Peterson time to draft a contract or other legal document to hold Patel to his plans for the site. Gibson-Hye Moore's amendment added a request for information about what would be permitted at the site under either zoning.
Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin also implied a compromise that would allow the development. She told the rest of the city council that regardless of whether the city council approved the rezoning request, the interior of the store could be renovated and the outside rehabilitated but the structure could not be demolished without the rezoning.
Councilman Chaquez McCall added a word of caution to the council about denying the rezoning. He said Patel's purchase of the store was an investment "across the tracks" in the largely African American north Florence community. He implied that rejection of the rezoning could cause other potential investors to look elsewhere.