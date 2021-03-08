Florence City Council defers action on controversial convenience store proposal

He told the council the convenience store's ceilings are too low and the heating, ventilating and air conditional system is inefficient.

But his request to demolish the store and build a replacement also ran headfirst into the city's zoning ordinance.

When the city approved its current zoning code, it zoned the convenience store into a neighborhood conservation district, meaning single-family homes are among the few allowed uses. As the convenience store existed before the city changed the zoning, the store was grandfathered into the code as an existing non-conforming use. If he tears the building down, a single family home is the only allowed structure.

Patel's plans to renovate call for tearing the existing structure down and building a newer one, hence his request to the city council to rezone the property into the more permissive commercial reuse.

The rezoning request is controversial due to the areas around the property being mostly single family homes and the store's location across from the park. If Patel's store doesn't work out or he decides to sell the property, the commercial reuse zoning would allow for private clubs (like Elks Lodges) that could result in people bringing their own alcohol to the club and then driving away through neighborhoods and around the park.