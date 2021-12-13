Florence City Council defers mask mandate, honors Aroha

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily spoke before the council voted to defer the ordinance. He said deferring the ordinance gives the council the ability to react to the Omicron variant next month.

The City Council has not had a mask mandate since Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order May 11 that invalidated the city’s mandate that had been in effect since July 2020 when former Mayor Stephen Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman issued an emergency proclamation.

Potential mask mandates have returned to the council’s agenda three times since then — in September at a special meeting and at its November meeting.

In September, the council rejected a mask mandate in favor of an ordinance that recommended their use. In November, the council voted to defer action until this month.

Council members also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to authorize the donation of a piece of property in Timmonsville to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad and the first readings of ordinances to rezone a property on Parsons Gate and abandon the city’s interest in an undeveloped right-of-way behind Hayden Court.

Council members voted to deny a rezoning request for a property on Second Loop Road.