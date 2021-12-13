Florence City Council defers mask mandate, honors Aroha

FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are still recommended but not required in Florence.
Florence City Council members voted 5-1 Monday afternoon to defer action on the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would have mandated masks at locations open to the public in the city.
Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin was the no vote. She has consistently said when the issue of masks comes before council members that masks are medically necessary and the issue should not be politicized.
Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not attend Monday’s meeting because of a medical issue. She said, through a text message, she would have voted in favor of a mask mandate.
Councilman Chaquez McCall made the motion to defer the item until January. McCall said that more than 70% of the county has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination which was the goal set by the council when it voted to recommend, but not require, masks in the fall.
He also said that he wanted to defer the ordinance to January in case the number of COVID cases rose during the holiday season, as they did in 2020. McCall also encouraged the city’s residents to test before they gather with family this holiday season.
McCall’s motion was seconded by Councilman William Schofield.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily spoke before the council voted to defer the ordinance. He said deferring the ordinance gives the council the ability to react to the Omicron variant next month.
The City Council has not had a mask mandate since Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order May 11 that invalidated the city’s mandate that had been in effect since July 2020 when former Mayor Stephen Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman issued an emergency proclamation.
Potential mask mandates have returned to the council’s agenda three times since then — in September at a special meeting and at its November meeting.
In September, the council rejected a mask mandate in favor of an ordinance that recommended their use. In November, the council voted to defer action until this month.
Council members also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to authorize the donation of a piece of property in Timmonsville to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad and the first readings of ordinances to rezone a property on Parsons Gate and abandon the city’s interest in an undeveloped right-of-way behind Hayden Court.
Council members voted to deny a rezoning request for a property on Second Loop Road.
Council members voted to approve resolutions that authorize the Housing Authority to issue $10 million bonds for which the city would not be liable that would construct a project in Dillon County and honored Aroha Afro Latin Dance for its contributions to the arts in the Pee Dee.
The council deferred action on a resolution that would lease a property to the Pee Dee Community Action Agency Partnership for use as a shelter.
Don Strickland, executive director of the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority, provided an update to the council and Robynn Stembridge spoke to the council about gun violence in the city.