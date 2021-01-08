 Skip to main content
Florence City Council District 1 candidate forum scheduled for Saturday
Florence City Council District 1 candidate forum scheduled for Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of Florence City Council District 1 will have the opportunity Saturday to hear from the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to represent them.

The League of Women Voters of the Florence area will host a virtual question-and-answer forum for the candidates at 7 p.m. Saturday on the group's Facebook page. 

The Democratic candidates are James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.  

The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs — scheduled for two weeks after the primary — will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

A special election in District 1 was called when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

