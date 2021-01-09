Florence City Council District 1 candidates weigh in on crime, economic development, neighborhood revitalization

FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of Florence City Council District 1 will go to the polls on Jan. 26 to determine the candidate who will receive the Democratic nomination to replace Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.
The Democratic candidates are James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline. The special election in District 1 was called when Myers Ervin was elected mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor.
The Morning News recently spoke with the candidates on a number of issues.
Question: Not to single out District 1 because crime happens everywhere but there have been several high-profile crimes committed in an area around Northwest Park recently. What would you do to help prevent continued crime in that area, the rest of the district, and the city?
Kennedy said that a way to solve crime was to make sure that everyone who was able to had a job. He also added that if someone was unwilling to get a job when there were plenty available and proceeded to commit crimes, that person should be jailed.
McMillan said he would work on three things to combat crime: increasing and improving the lighting in the city, putting cameras in city parks, and increasing the number of patrols.
Mitchell said he would work with the programs the city has in place to get the police to know the community and vice versa. He said this would create more trust between the groups.
Nesmith Jackson said she was in the area the day a Florence recreation employee was stabbed at Northwest Park — she announced her campaign at the park. She said people need to stop talking past each other and listen to each other instead. She also called for more community policing, more lighting and increasing the opportunities available to prevent people from turning to a life of crime.
The Morning News contacted Nowline via phone call, voice mail and text message Friday afternoon. He did not respond.
Question: When she represented District 1, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin was one of the council's leaders in neighborhood revitalization efforts from the city. Is that something you want to continue?
Kennedy said his number one priority in running was to continue neighborhood revitalization efforts. He took the Morning News on a tour of some of the neighborhoods of the district to show that the homes there just need to be cared for and maybe rehabilitated. By doing this, it creates a better picture for the city to sell to people looking to invest here.
McMillan said he liked what Myers Ervin did in terms of revitalization and said he would want to continue those efforts. He said that the city had tax incentives for businesses coming to the city or developers building in the city and that it was time to create tax incentives for the rehabilitation of old homes. McMillan also said he wanted to find ways to increase home ownership in the city.
Mitchell said he would be focused on the issue. He said that's what the job is: catering to all of the neighborhoods in the district.
Nesmith Jackson said she also wanted to continue the revitalization efforts. She said Myers Ervin was a strong leader on the issue and the city needed someone else to be a strong leader on the issue, too. She also mentioned increasing lighting and cleaning up the community.
Question: Economic development is a continuing focus of the city council. What would you bring to the table in terms of economic development efforts? What would be your approach to issue on the council?
Kennedy previously told the Morning News he wanted to have programs to provide jobs to people by having them fix up the homes in need of repair.
McMillan said he had firsthand experience — he's the owner of the local Coldwell Banker branch — selling Florence. He called for taking steps to make the city's environment easier to sell. He said he wanted to increase the amount of streetscaping, improve the lighting and continue the efforts to revitalize the city's downtown.
Mitchell said the city had programs in place that he wanted to work within to redevelop some of the neighborhoods in the city. He added that he would use the resources that he has and the city has to rebuild the neighborhoods in need of it.
Nesmith Jackson said she would like to work to provide more opportunities for minority contractors. She said this will bring a higher tax base to the city which would provide more resources for the city to promote economic development.
Question: Mayor Pro Tempore George D. Jebaily was elected to the role at the January meeting of the city council. He pledged at the meeting to resign from the role and allow another election if either newly elected city council member wants a say in the election of a mayor pro tempore. Do you want a say?
Kennedy and Mitchell said they would speak to the other council members and determine a consensus on the issue before moving forward.
McMillan said he had no opinion on the issue.
Nesmith Jackson said there was no need for another election. She said the right person got the job. She added that the position goes to the council member with the most seniority and that was Jebaily.
The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs — scheduled for two weeks after the primary — will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.