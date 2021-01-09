Florence City Council District 1 candidates weigh in on crime, economic development, neighborhood revitalization

Mitchell said he would work with the programs the city has in place to get the police to know the community and vice versa. He said this would create more trust between the groups.

Nesmith Jackson said she was in the area the day a Florence recreation employee was stabbed at Northwest Park — she announced her campaign at the park. She said people need to stop talking past each other and listen to each other instead. She also called for more community policing, more lighting and increasing the opportunities available to prevent people from turning to a life of crime.

The Morning News contacted Nowline via phone call, voice mail and text message Friday afternoon. He did not respond.

Question: When she represented District 1, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin was one of the council's leaders in neighborhood revitalization efforts from the city. Is that something you want to continue?

Kennedy said his number one priority in running was to continue neighborhood revitalization efforts. He took the Morning News on a tour of some of the neighborhoods of the district to show that the homes there just need to be cared for and maybe rehabilitated. By doing this, it creates a better picture for the city to sell to people looking to invest here.