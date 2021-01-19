Florence City Council District 3 candidates weigh in on crime, economic development, their role on the council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence City Council District 3 will head to the polls on Jan. 26 to essentially elect their next representative.
Four candidates – Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn Willis – are running for the Republican nomination for the seat. Since no Democrats have filed, the race very likely will be decided in the primary and any needed runoffs.
A special election in District 3 was called when Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to fill the remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election.
The Morning News recently spoke with the candidates on a number of issues, including crime, economic development, continuing Brand's efforts to monitor the city's financial state, their approach to working with the Democratic majority on the council and the need for another election of a mayor pro tempore for the city.
Crime
Braddock described his crime prevention plan as a lights, camera and action approach. He said he wanted to update the lighting in the city, place cameras in parks, intersections and at the beginning of neighborhoods. He also called for more proactive policing.
Hill said he wants to break down barriers of operation between the city police department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office. On his website, Hill also discusses forming a gangs/drug task force with the county and federal agents and using facial recognition technology on cameras.
Sweeney said he wants to create a hiring program that would lead to 10 to 5 more police officers on the streets in eight years. He also said he wants to designate an officer to be a recruitment and retention person for the department. Sweeney also called for more proactive policing.
Willis, a former law enforcement officer, said he would start his crime prevention plans by going to Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler and seeing what ideas he has. Willis also discussed expanding the city's community action teams, increasing the size of the intelligence unit and working toward joint jurisdiction with sheriff's office in areas of the city that are surrounded by the county and vice versa.
Economic development
Braddock said he wants to expand the city's business incentives to give prospective businesses a reason to come to the city. He added that he wants to open the incentives up to more businesses and people.
Hill, the owner of HillSouth IT consulting, said he wants to use a proven model of a development office. On his website, he also discusses a shop local campaign, revolving loan operation, the establishment of opportunity zones and business license tax payment plans for small business owners.
Sweeney, who works with the North Eastern Strategic Alliance, said the No. 1 thing the city could do for economic development is to improve the quality of life for its residents. He said this includes crime prevention, improving recreational opportunities and helping small businesses by deregulating and making loans and grants available.
Willis said he would continue to approach economic development like a team. He added that he wants to improve the relationship between the city and the county and that he wants to work on quality of life issues and constituent services.
City finances
Brand was known for following the city's finances and making sure the city stays in a healthy financial state. Is that an effort the candidates would continue if elected?
Braddock said he, like Brand, wants to see the city continue to have financial stability. However, he added, that the city should be working to grow its budget, something it could not do if the city's roads and infrastructure continue to deteriorate.
Hill said as a small business owner, he is uniquely qualified to follow in Brand's footsteps of being a leading voice on financial matters.
Sweeney said the city was lucky to have Brand in his role for several years. Sweeney added that each of the candidates would bring his own talents to the council. Sweeney said that as a former Morning News reporter, he would be able to examine the city's budget to make sure the city is spending responsibly.
Willis said Brand was helped by his degree. Willis said he did not have a degree but understands the dynamics of the city's financial situation. Willis also said he wants to help small businesses and would support any avenue to do that. He also mentioned looking at how the city is charging a business license fee.
Working with Democrats
In the best case scenario for Republicans, there will be a five to two Democratic majority on the city council. The candidates were asked how they would approach working with the five Democrats on the council?
Braddock said his approach to the Democrats would be the same. He added that he has a good working relationship with Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore. He also said that he could work with the Democrats on crime prevention, economic development and infrastructure improvements.
Hill said voters should look at his prior service. He said that he did not vote on party lines but in the best interest of the city.
Sweeney said the council could accomplish a lot by finding areas to agree on. He referenced public safety as an area he could work with the Democrats on. He added that he wants to be able to put his foot down when he needs to.
Willis said he is not about parties but is about people. He said the best thing is to work with the council to see where they are and where they want to go.
Mayor pro tempore
Mayor Pro Tempore George D. Jebaily was elected to the role at the January meeting of the city council. He pledged at the meeting to resign from the role and allow another election if either newly elected city council member wants a say in the election of a mayor pro tempore. Do these candidates want a say?
Braddock said he would want Jebaily to resign to give the residents of the district a say. He said it was nothing personal against Jebaily but that the residents of the district should be allowed to have representative that would have a say in the vote.
Hill said he has the utmost respect for Jebaily and that he would respect the will of the council members who voted to elect him as mayor pro tempore.
Sweeney said he does not think whoever fills the slot is an issue as important as others, such as public safety and economic development.
Willis said that the district will be without a representative for five months and that he owes it to the residents to look at the issue again.
Hill and Sweeney both questioned the importance of the question.