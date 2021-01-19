Florence City Council District 3 candidates weigh in on crime, economic development, their role on the council

Working with Democrats

In the best case scenario for Republicans, there will be a five to two Democratic majority on the city council. The candidates were asked how they would approach working with the five Democrats on the council?

Braddock said his approach to the Democrats would be the same. He added that he has a good working relationship with Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore. He also said that he could work with the Democrats on crime prevention, economic development and infrastructure improvements.

Hill said voters should look at his prior service. He said that he did not vote on party lines but in the best interest of the city.

Sweeney said the council could accomplish a lot by finding areas to agree on. He referenced public safety as an area he could work with the Democrats on. He added that he wants to be able to put his foot down when he needs to.

Willis said he is not about parties but is about people. He said the best thing is to work with the council to see where they are and where they want to go.

Mayor pro tempore