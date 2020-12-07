 Skip to main content
Florence City Council District 3 race to be decided in the Republican primary
FLORENCE, S.C. — The competition to fill the Florence City Council District 3 seat will be decided in the Republican primary and any needed runoffs. 

No one filed to run Monday, which was the last day of filing for candidates to seek a party's nomination fill the seat. 

District 3 is a single-member city council district that had been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to Florence County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3. 

Former Florence mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock, former Florence City Council at-large candidate John Sweeney and former Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis filed for the seat at a Florence County Republican event early last week. 

Former City Councilman Robby Hill filed last Friday. 

As no Democrats filed to run for the seat, the primary and any needed runoffs will determine the winner.

The primary is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021. If needed, a runoff is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021. 

The winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will be unopposed on the March 30 general election ballot. 

