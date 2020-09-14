Florence City Council extends face mask requirement for 60 days

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's masking ordinance has been extended for 60 days.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously upon the motions of Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin and a second by Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore to approve the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance extending the city's masking ordinance and amending the city's meeting code to allow for electronic meetings.

Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said that as frustrating as Zoom meetings and face masks are, assertions from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that masking ordinances do help to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Face masks have been mandatory in Florence since a proclamation was issued by Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman. That proclamation was ratified by the city council in July for 60 days.