Florence City Council extends mask mandate

Chaquez T. McCall, a Democrat holding an at-large seat, seconded Gibson-Hye Moore's motion once Myers Ervin finished reading the title.

Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, also a Democrat holding an at-large seat, asked Myers Ervin about the enforcement of the ordinance.

Myers Ervin deferred to City Manager Randy Osterman to answer the question.

Osterman said that enforcement was similar to the city's no smoking ordinance in that it was complaint driven. He added that if the city receives a complaint, a city code enforcement officer will be sent to deliver an education on the need for masks before the business is finished.

Gibson-Hye Moore then said she would be doing her part by reporting businesses she found to be violating the ordinance. She added that wearing masks wasn't just for the wearer's safety but also the person surrounding them.

Myers Ervin then cautioned Gibson-Hye Moore that some businesses that appear to be inside the city are actually outside the city in Florence County.

Florence County does not have a mask mandate but does recommend the use of masks.

Barnes then asked about the penalties for violating the ordinance.