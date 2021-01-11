Florence City Council extends mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore will be on the lookout for businesses violating the city's emergency ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks.
The city council unanimously voted to approve a resolution extending an emergency ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks for another 60 days at their monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
Before the council voted − actually before Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin could finish reading the title of the resolution − Gibson-Hye Moore, a Democrat representing District 2, moved for its approval.
Face masks have been mandatory in Florence since a proclamation was issued by former Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman in July. That proclamation was ratified by the city council later in July for 60 days. The city council voted in September and in November to extend the emergency ordinance for another 60 days.
There are exceptions built in to the July proclamation, including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.
Chaquez T. McCall, a Democrat holding an at-large seat, seconded Gibson-Hye Moore's motion once Myers Ervin finished reading the title.
Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, also a Democrat holding an at-large seat, asked Myers Ervin about the enforcement of the ordinance.
Myers Ervin deferred to City Manager Randy Osterman to answer the question.
Osterman said that enforcement was similar to the city's no smoking ordinance in that it was complaint driven. He added that if the city receives a complaint, a city code enforcement officer will be sent to deliver an education on the need for masks before the business is finished.
Gibson-Hye Moore then said she would be doing her part by reporting businesses she found to be violating the ordinance. She added that wearing masks wasn't just for the wearer's safety but also the person surrounding them.
Myers Ervin then cautioned Gibson-Hye Moore that some businesses that appear to be inside the city are actually outside the city in Florence County.
Florence County does not have a mask mandate but does recommend the use of masks.
Barnes then asked about the penalties for violating the ordinance.
Osterman said that the city would first attempt education but that there were penalties for businesses that have employees that keep violating the ordinance.
A civil penalty of $25 per day for not wearing a mask is included for customers and $100 per day for businesses whose employees are violating the ordinance.
Myers Ervin, a nurse at McLeod, also encouraged everyone to wear masks. She added that the people of Florence did not want to be in a situation like California where hospitals have to start rationing care because they're full.
According to the latest report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 89.8% of Florence County's hospital beds are full, 32.5% of the occupied beds are filled with a patient with a COVID-19 positive test and 34.1% of the county's occupied intensive care unit beds have a COVID-19 positive patient.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
In other action Monday, the city council also approved second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning 15 acres near the intersection of West Sumter Street and Pisgah Road and granting an easement to Duke Energy on a property located on Alligator Road, the first reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning four properties on North Sierra Range, and a resolution to add a third day to the Christmas holiday for city employees.
The council deferred action on the first reading of a model ordinance adopting a business license ordinance to comply with changes in the state law brought on by a bill led by state Rep. Jay Jordan