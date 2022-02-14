Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council moved a step closer to allowing city residents to vote to let retailers sell alcohol on Sundays.

The City Council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an ordinance asking the Florence election board to place a ballot question allowing Sunday off-premises alcohol sales on the November general election ballot.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said she would be voting no on the question but added city residents deserve to make the choice.

Bryan Braddock said with his history of addictions he was leery of allowing the sales. He added the only way to keep someone from being addicted to alcohol is to help them develop their faith in Jesus Christ.

Braddock previously told the Morning News he has been addicted to opioids and cocaine before finding Christ. He was pardoned from four felonies by the governor to run for mayor and City Council.

William Schofield asked people on Facebook last month if they would like to be able to vote on the issue. He added he would be voting yes on the referendum. Most people who responded said yes they wanted the choice, and they would be voting yes.