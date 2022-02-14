 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question
0 Comments

Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Braddock

Bryan Braddock speaks at Monday's city council meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council moved a step closer to allowing city residents to vote to let retailers sell alcohol on Sundays.

The City Council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an ordinance asking the Florence election board to place a ballot question allowing Sunday off-premises alcohol sales on the November general election ballot.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said she would be voting no on the question but added city residents deserve to make the choice.

Bryan Braddock said with his history of addictions he was leery of allowing the sales. He added the only way to keep someone from being addicted to alcohol is to help them develop their faith in Jesus Christ.

Braddock previously told the Morning News he has been addicted to opioids and cocaine before finding Christ. He was pardoned from four felonies by the governor to run for mayor and City Council.

William Schofield asked people on Facebook last month if they would like to be able to vote on the issue. He added he would be voting yes on the referendum. Most people who responded said yes they wanted the choice, and they would be voting yes.

Schofield said after the meeting he was glad the vote to give people a choice was unanimous.

The ordinance is the latest in a series of ordinances making it easier to purchase alcohol on Sundays. The Florence County Council considered and approved a similar ordinance allowing for on-premises alcohol sales in 2018 and that ordinance was approved by the voters.

The city of Johnsonville also considered a similar ordinance this month.

Darlington also has approved a similar ordinance.

And in 2008, city voters approved a proposal allowing the drinking of alcohol at businesses in the city on Sundays (on-premises sales).

The city’s ordinance will likely be up for second and final approval at the council’s March meeting.

Other City Council Action

The Florence City Council also voted 7-0 to approve: 

>> the final reading of an ordinance that would annex and zone a property on Annelle Drive; 

>> the first reading of an ordinance amending the city's zoning ordinance regarding portable donation receptacles; and 

>> resolutions adding to the places where beer and wine can be sold and drunk, adopting the South Carolina Municipal Association's advocacy initiatives, supporting autism awareness and recognizing the contributions of All 4 Autism and approving a $3 million grant for a stormwater project on Oakland Avenue. 

Three people spoke to the council at the meeting. Betty Williamson and council candidate James "Big Man" Kennedy spoke about abandoned houses in District 1 (William Schofield).  Stephanie Bosch provided an update from the Florence County Economic Development Partnership. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake City man sails around North America
Local News

Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Local News

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill
Local News

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Local News

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Jordan details election night call from governor
Local News

Jordan details election night call from governor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party heard an impression of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday night. State Rep. Jay Jordan said he got a call he got from McMaster on Jan. 25, the night of the Senate District 31 primary between him and Mike Reichenbach, before he provided a legislative update to the Republicans. 

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert