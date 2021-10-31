 Skip to main content
Florence City Council holding special meeting to consider open carry ban
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Council members are expected to once again consider an open carry ban at city events when they meet Monday afternoon. 

Florence City Council will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. to consider the final approval of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city as well as prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city’s properties.

Members approved the ordinance on first reading at its Oct. 11 meeting and planned to hold a second and final reading before the Nov. 5 Pecan Festival in downtown Florence. 

The proposed ordinance has been developed in response to a new law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course.

The new law provides cities and towns with the ability to restrict the open carrying of firearms on public properties during and at events permitted by the city or town. The list of events where the open carrying of firearms includes protests, rallies, parades, fairs and festivals.

The new law also expressly does not prohibit governmental entities or businesses from restricting the opening carrying of weapons on their properties.

Florence’s proposed ordinance uses both of these sections of law to ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and to prohibit the open carrying of firearms on city property. The ordinance also amends several sections of the city’s code to require permits for protests and rallies to make sure those events are covered by the act.

The ban of open carry at city-permitted events does not affect the ability of a permitted person to carry a concealed weapon at city-permitted events.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the city council chambers of the city center located at 324 West Evans St. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

