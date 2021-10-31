Florence City Council holding special meeting to consider open carry ban

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Council members are expected to once again consider an open carry ban at city events when they meet Monday afternoon.

Florence City Council will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. to consider the final approval of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city as well as prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city’s properties.

Members approved the ordinance on first reading at its Oct. 11 meeting and planned to hold a second and final reading before the Nov. 5 Pecan Festival in downtown Florence.

The proposed ordinance has been developed in response to a new law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course.

The new law provides cities and towns with the ability to restrict the open carrying of firearms on public properties during and at events permitted by the city or town. The list of events where the open carrying of firearms includes protests, rallies, parades, fairs and festivals.