Florence City Council holds final meeting before new members take office

"They're going to be in the playoffs," Wukela said. "It's just that they [Notre Dame] were a top four team. We'll get past this."

Wukela then noted the elections of Brand and Myers Ervin.

He said Brand's election to the county council was bittersweet. Wukela also expressed hope that Brand could help the city and county work closer together. He also said that the city will miss Brand.

Wukela said he felt that that the council and city would be well-served by Myers Ervin going forward. He said he was excited to see what Myers Ervin's tenure will bring to the city.

He then added that Barnes and McCall were in the audience for the meeting.

"Y'all will be in the hot seat come next month," Wukela said.

Wukela then explained that newly elected members of municipalities take office in December rather than in January as the county or state offices do. He added that Brand was an exception because he was elected to fill the remainder of a term, thus he will be taking office next week at the Florence County Council meeting.

The swearing in ceremony for Myers Ervin, Barnes, and McCall will be held Thursday.