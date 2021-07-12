Florence City Council looking to make neighborhood revitalization easier

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council took the first step of two Monday to make neighborhood revitalization easier.

The city council voted unanimously to approve the first of two readings of an ordinance that pre-authorizes the conveyance of 79 properties should a developer wish to develop a home on one of the properties.

Jim Peterson, city attorney, told the council before the vote that currently the city council must approve the sale of a property to a developer twice according to city code, slowing down the timing of a project for developers and bankers.

He said that in order to fix the slowing down, the properties would be blanketly approved by the city council now and then approved when a developer wishes to develop the property by a resolution.

Resolutions only need one reading and approval according to city code.

The goal as explained by Planning Director Jerry Dudley is to improve the percentage of homeownership in those areas.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said during the meeting that the northwestern part of the city in which she lives had 70% homeownership at one time but, now, that number has flipped.