Florence City Council looking to make neighborhood revitalization easier
CITY OF FLORENCE

Florence City Council looking to make neighborhood revitalization easier

Teresa Myers Ervin

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin speaks Monday at a city council meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council took the first step of two Monday to make neighborhood revitalization easier.

The city council voted unanimously to approve the first of two readings of an ordinance that pre-authorizes the conveyance of 79 properties should a developer wish to develop a home on one of the properties.

Jim Peterson, city attorney, told the council before the vote that currently the city council must approve the sale of a property to a developer twice according to city code, slowing down the timing of a project for developers and bankers.

He said that in order to fix the slowing down, the properties would be blanketly approved by the city council now and then approved when a developer wishes to develop the property by a resolution.

Resolutions only need one reading and approval according to city code.

The goal as explained by Planning Director Jerry Dudley is to improve the percentage of homeownership in those areas.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said during the meeting that the northwestern part of the city in which she lives had 70% homeownership at one time but, now, that number has flipped.

Myers Ervin has long been an advocate of neighborhood revitalization in the city so much so that one of the neighborhood revitalization projects, Old Carver Station, sits on a street named for her.

The homes that would be conveyed are split between three areas of the city: east, north, and northwest.

Other action taken Monday by the Florence City Council

The council also approved:

  • The second and final reading of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Hoffmeyer Road, several properties in Windsor Forest and on Pisgah Road; an ordinance rezoning four properties on East Pine and Railroad Avenues to allow for the development of townhomes; transferring two properties to Desolate Land Group for redevelopment; establishing three citizen advisory boards; and adding $0.50 to the city stormwater fees.
  • The first reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning a church on West Palmetto Street. 
  • Resolutions approving how the city will spend approximately $7.94 million in American Rescue Plan funds, approving a conditional grant development agreement and amending another, approving the city’s housing authority to issue up to $8 million in bonds to fund the development of a housing project in Dillon and commending Helping Florence Flourish for its recent cleanup.
  • Gary Finklea also spoke to the council about the city's business license and rental registry ordinances and Mark Williams spoke about his concerns about traffic at the intersection of Third Loop Road and Bellevue Drive. 
