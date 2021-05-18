Florence City Council may consider increasing stormwater fees to fund improvements

He added that approximately 75% of the city’s residents pay the $3.34 fee.

Michael Hemingway, the city’s utilities director, told the city council that Horry County had doubled its fees this year and that the city of Myrtle Beach was set to increase its fees by 15%. He added that Darlington, Marion and Mullins were also considering storm water projects due to recent weather events.

If the council were to enact an increase, it would be proportional. The $2 fee would become $2.25, the $3.34 fee would go to $3.84, the $6.68 fee would go to $7.68 and the $10.02 fee would go to $11.52.

Yokim said the city council enacted the fees in 2006 to fund the bonds for previous stormwater improvements He said it has not raised them since.

The council discussed the fees at length during the work session.

Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes said she supported the idea. Councilman William Schofield said he felt the city would have to present the project plans to the city residents similar to how the county council did with the third penny sales tax referendum.