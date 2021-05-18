Florence City Council may consider increasing stormwater fees to fund improvements

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council soon could consider an ordinance that would increase most city residents’ stormwater fees by 50 cents.
Kevin Yokim, the assistant city manager over the city’s finance department, and Randy Osterman, the city manager, told the council Tuesday at a budgeting work session that the city could currently issue around $4.11 million in bonds to replace a similar bond the city will retire next month.
The stormwater system is the system that removes rain water from roads and yards and takes it to the swamps.
That money would fund 11 stormwater projects, including Dargan and Elm Streets ($165.000), the Cheves Street underpass ($200,000), the Rebecca Street outfall ($240,000), Tarleton Estates ($295,000), Malden Drive ($310,000), Cannon Street outfall ($400,000), Oakland Avenue ($410,000), Thomas Road outfall ($485,000), Timrod Park ($500,000), Saint Anthony/College Park ($515,000) and Sandhurst West ($585,000).
But if the city increases its fees, it can afford $1 million to improve the stormwater system in Wysteria and $1.53 million to improve the outfall on Pennsylvania Street.
Yokim said the city’s stormwater fees are broken into four categories based on total square footage of impacted land.
Residents with homes less than 1,500 square fee pay around $2 per month. Residents with homes between 1,501 and 5,000 square feet pay $3.34 per month. Residents or businesses between 5,001 and 10,000 square feet pay $6.68, and those with impacts of more than 10,000 square feet pay $10.02.
He added that approximately 75% of the city’s residents pay the $3.34 fee.
Michael Hemingway, the city’s utilities director, told the city council that Horry County had doubled its fees this year and that the city of Myrtle Beach was set to increase its fees by 15%. He added that Darlington, Marion and Mullins were also considering storm water projects due to recent weather events.
If the council were to enact an increase, it would be proportional. The $2 fee would become $2.25, the $3.34 fee would go to $3.84, the $6.68 fee would go to $7.68 and the $10.02 fee would go to $11.52.
Yokim said the city council enacted the fees in 2006 to fund the bonds for previous stormwater improvements He said it has not raised them since.
The council discussed the fees at length during the work session.
Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes said she supported the idea. Councilman William Schofield said he felt the city would have to present the project plans to the city residents similar to how the county council did with the third penny sales tax referendum.
Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore both expressed concerns that raising the fees could negatively impact those living on fixed incomes. Gibson-Hye Moore also said that she felt city residents would expect their stormwater issues to be resolved with the increases.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily also asked about the possibility of the city doing a study to determine what it would take to resolve the stormwater issues once and for all. He also explained that prior to 1980, there was very little storm water regulation required, so many homes were built in ways that exacerbate the storm water problems in the city. Jebaily also added that Florence was flat and built in a swamp.
Yokim said he would have to crunch the numbers to see if that could fit within the potential increase.
The potential increase could be an ordinance up for first reading at the June meeting of the council.