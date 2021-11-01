Florence City Council: No open carrying allowed at South Carolina Pecan Festival, other city events

FLORENCE, S.C. – People will not be allowed to carry a weapon openly at next Saturday's South Carolina Pecan Festival.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance that bans openly carrying weapons at events permitted by the city as well as prohibits open and concealed carry of weapons on the city’s properties.

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily made the motion to approve the ordinance and Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes seconded it.

City attorney Jim Peterson then spoke to the council briefly about two changes made to clarify that the ordinance does not affect a person's ability to carry openly on city-maintained roads.

Then, the council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.

Members approved the ordinance on first reading at its Oct. 11 meeting.

The proposed ordinance was developed in response to a law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course.