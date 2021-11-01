 Skip to main content
Florence City Council: No open carrying allowed at South Carolina Pecan Festival, other city events
Florence City Council: No open carrying allowed at South Carolina Pecan Festival, other city events

FLORENCE, S.C. – People will not be allowed to carry a weapon openly at next Saturday's South Carolina Pecan Festival. 

The Florence City Council voted unanimously to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance that bans openly carrying weapons at events permitted by the city as well as prohibits open and concealed carry of weapons on the city’s properties.  

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily made the motion to approve the ordinance and Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes seconded it. 

City attorney Jim Peterson then spoke to the council briefly about two changes made to clarify that the ordinance does not affect a person's ability to carry openly on city-maintained roads. 

Then, the council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance. 

Members approved the ordinance on first reading at its Oct. 11 meeting. 

The proposed ordinance was developed in response to a law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course.

The new law provides cities and towns with the ability to restrict openly carrying of firearms on public properties at events permitted by the city or town.

The list of events where the open carrying of firearms includes protests, rallies, parades, fairs and festivals.

The new law also expressly does not prohibit governmental entities or businesses from restricting the opening carrying of weapons on their properties.

Florence’s proposed ordinance uses both of these sections of law to ban openly carrying weapons at events permitted by the city and to prohibit openly carrying firearms on city property.

The ordinance also amends several sections of the city’s code to require permits for protests and rallies to make sure those events are covered by the act.

The ban of open carry at city-permitted events does not affect the ability of a permitted person to carry a concealed weapon at city-permitted events. 

Jebaily and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore encouraged everyone attending and watching the YouTube broadcast of the meeting to attend Saturday's festival in downtown Florence. 

Gibson-Hye Moore attended the meeting via speakerphone. 

