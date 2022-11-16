Florence City Council OKs annexation for subdivision

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council annexed approximately 325 acres in Florence and Darlington counties into the city limits. The acreage will be developed into a housing subdivision.

The City Council approved the annexation ordinance on first reading at Monday’s meeting after receiving legal advice from the city’s attorney in an executive session.

The property is located off Hoffmeyer Road and Anderson Farm Road. It is adjacent to Meadows and Vintage Place subdivisions.

David Grant of Florence owns two parcels about 50 acres and MAIB Development Properties of Columbia, owns eight parcels totaling approximately 275 acres. The property – Ingram Tract Subdivision — will be zoned residential general 3. The property is vacant and undeveloped.

Assistant City Manager Clint Moore told the Planning Commission on Oct. 11 city staff and the city attorney had met with Darlington County officials to discuss the annexation.

“The only thing we have to do is work with them on making sure they collect taxes and make sure we get our portion of city taxes from Darlington County,” Moore said.

Florence will provide police, fire, water, wastewater and trash service to all parts of the subdivision, Moore said. Emergency medical services will involve the providers in Darlington and Florence counties.

Voter registration will need to be updated, Moore said. Darlington County didn’t have any concerns.

Ryan Harvey, an engineering consultant at Rowe Professional Service Co. of Myrtle Beach, represented the developers at the city of Florence Planning Commission meeting On Oct. 11.

Homes built in this subdivision will range from $250,000 to $350,000, Harvey said. The building pads will be 42 feet by 70 feet.

The subdivision will be built in 14 phases, Harvey said. The first two phases will be accessed off Hoffmeyer Road. When it is completed, the subdivision will have 800 to 900 homes. Residents will be able to access their property from Hoffmeyer Road and Anderson Farm Road.

“We have future phases that will go all the way back to Darlington County, which will be toward the end,” Harvey told the Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the subdivision, zoning and annexation to the Florence City Council.

At the City Council meeting, Moore said residential general 3 zoning requires lots be approximately 6,000 square feet. The surrounding properties are zoned residential general and campus for the elementary school and middle school in the area.

The future land use map shows the area is designated for residential development, Moore said.

Preliminary sketch plans show an entrance off Hoffmeyer Road and one off Anderson Farm Road, Moore said.

“The initial phases are all in Florence County,” he said. “We will be working with the developer, and this will be coming in the next few months, on a development agreement which really outlines the developer’s responsibility for extending water and sewer to the site.”

The City Council will have to approve a second reading of the ordinance at its December meeting before it goes into effect.