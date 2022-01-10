Florence City Council postpones redistricting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Redistricting in the city of Florence will wait until after the November general election.
The council voted 4-3 Monday to defer the first reading of an ordinance redrawing the city’s district lines until after the election.
The vote to defer broke down on a largely partisan basis with four Democrats – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Chaquez McCall – voting for the deferral and two Republicans, Bryan Braddock and William Schofield, and one Democrat, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, voting against deferral.
The vote happened after the council returned from an executive session that lasted well over one hour.
Once council members returned, Jebaily renewed a motion he made before the executive session that would have deferred the redistricting one month. That motion failed on a 4-3 vote — the same split as the vote to defer until after the November election.
Jebaily asked City Attorney Jim Peterson, who attended the meeting by phone, if the council could defer redistricting until after the election.
Peterson replied that yes, the council could but had to set a specific timeline.
Jebaily then argued that other action was needed to allow for public input on the district lines.
McCall and Myers Ervin said the public input would happen when the ordinance returned to council’s agenda. McCall added the city’s lines didn’t need to change and that the council previously changed its district boundaries for the 2014 election instead of the 2012 election.
The ordinance the council deferred presents the council with three alternatives: leave the districts where they are now or two alternate plans.
The council can leave its districts alone because the population difference between the districts is below the standard at which it would be required to adjust the districts.
The first alternative involves District 1 (William Schofield) gaining more of south Florence but giving up some of north Florence to District 2 (Pat Gibson-Hye Moore) and west Florence to District 3 (Bryan Braddock).
The second alternative involves District 1 picking up even more of south Florence from District 3, District 2 adding a little more of south Florence, and District 3 picking up more in far west Florence.