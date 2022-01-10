Florence City Council postpones redistricting

Jebaily then argued that other action was needed to allow for public input on the district lines.

McCall and Myers Ervin said the public input would happen when the ordinance returned to council’s agenda. McCall added the city’s lines didn’t need to change and that the council previously changed its district boundaries for the 2014 election instead of the 2012 election.

The ordinance the council deferred presents the council with three alternatives: leave the districts where they are now or two alternate plans.

The council can leave its districts alone because the population difference between the districts is below the standard at which it would be required to adjust the districts.

The first alternative involves District 1 (William Schofield) gaining more of south Florence but giving up some of north Florence to District 2 (Pat Gibson-Hye Moore) and west Florence to District 3 (Bryan Braddock).

The second alternative involves District 1 picking up even more of south Florence from District 3, District 2 adding a little more of south Florence, and District 3 picking up more in far west Florence.

