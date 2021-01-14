 Skip to main content
Florence City Council primary early voting available next two Saturdays
Florence City Council primary early voting available next two Saturdays

FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of Florence City Council Districts 1 and 3 have an opportunity to vote early the next two Saturdays. 

David Alford, the Florence County Board of Elections and Voter Registration director, said that the office located at 219 Third Loop Rd. would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the next two Saturdays for early voting in the Democratic primary in District 1 and the Republican primary in District 3. 

Five candidates − James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline − are running in the Democratic District 1 primary.

The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

Four candidates are running in the Jan. 26 Republican primary: Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.  

There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the primary will be the general election winner of the seat. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

