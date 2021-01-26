Florence City Council primary elections result in two runoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. — Both of the two Florence City Council primary elections contested Tuesday resulted in runoffs.
In the Republican race for the District 3 seat, Bryan Braddock will face Robby Hill in the Feb. 9 runoff.
In the race for the Democratic nominee for the District 1 seat. Lashonda Nesmith Jackson will face Joey McMillan in the runoff.
In the District 3 race, Braddock fell just six votes short of the 50%-plus-one total that he needed to avoid a runoff. He received 595 of the 1,199 votes (49.62%).
Hill, a former city councilman, received 282 votes (23.52%) to finish second.
Former city councilman Glynn Willis received 234 votes (19.52%) to finish third.
John Sweeney finished fourth with 88 votes (7.34%).
In the District 1 race, Nesmith Jackson received 236 of 653 votes (36.14) to finish first among five candidates.
McMillan finished second with 194 votes (29.71%).
Darryl Witherspoon finished third (91 votes, 13.94%), followed by James “Big Man” Kennedy (99 votes, 13.48%) and Jermaine C. Nowline (44 votes, 6.74%).
The results were provided by the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. These results are unofficial and subject to change when the board of elections meets Thursday to rule on any provisional ballots. Provisional ballots are ballots cast when the potential voter is unable to prove they are who they say they are at the polls. Traditionally, the final numbers change slightly due to provisional ballots being added.
David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that turnout was light everywhere he knew of in the two races.
The elections were primaries to determine the party nominees for two seats on the city council. Those seats were vacated in November when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor and Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to the county council. Myers Ervin defeated Braddock.
The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.
The winner of the Republican nomination will essentially be elected to the city council because there is no Democratic opposition in the March 30 general election.
Alford also added that he had instructed poll workers to look up voters by hand instead of a computer to eliminate the possibility of someone or several someones voting in a race they should not be.
He also said that there was an issue at Briggs Elementary School on Tuesday morning because a candidate had placed signs too close to the precinct. He did not specify the candidate or race.