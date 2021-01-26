Florence City Council primary elections result in two runoffs

David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that turnout was light everywhere he knew of in the two races.

The elections were primaries to determine the party nominees for two seats on the city council. Those seats were vacated in November when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor and Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to the county council. Myers Ervin defeated Braddock.

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

The winner of the Republican nomination will essentially be elected to the city council because there is no Democratic opposition in the March 30 general election.

Alford also added that he had instructed poll workers to look up voters by hand instead of a computer to eliminate the possibility of someone or several someones voting in a race they should not be.

He also said that there was an issue at Briggs Elementary School on Tuesday morning because a candidate had placed signs too close to the precinct. He did not specify the candidate or race.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.