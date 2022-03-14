Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election.

Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request.

His speech came after three people he knew personally — lawyer and property developer Gary Finklea, Corbett Stone of the Florence Baptist Temple Reformers Unanimous Program and another man named Harold who said he was addicted to alcohol but defeated his addiction through the House of Hope spoke before the council voted.

Essentially, their arguments boiled down to two major points.

First, if the residents of the city vote to approve alcohol sales in November, it could cause further moral harm to the city. And second, if the residents of the city vote to approve, it could lead to negative health outcomes like more addictions and more crimes.

Braddock told the Morning News in 2020 that he was previously addicted to opioids and crack cocaine which resulted in him being charged with four felonies. He was later pardoned by Gov. Henry McMaster, which allowed him to run for office.

Braddock praised Stone during his comments.

"I would not be here on City Council without Corbett Stone and his mother who answered my call when I was hopelessly addicted to pills and gave me guidance to where I could go to get the victory I found in Jesus Christ," Braddock said.

He also listed personal connections with the other two men who spoke and said he did not want to lose the men as friends because of his vote on the ordinance. But then added he wanted to work toward less government regulation and not more.

"But the day will come ... where there's going to be a different government leading with a different God and a different referendum making decisions for us," Braddock said. "I believe that the citizens [should] get to make the decision. It doesn't change my love for Jesus. It doesn't change my feelings about addiction. It doesn't change the whole responsibility of what I do every single day."

Braddock is the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, an organization focused on helping people in difficult situations by providing spiritual guidance.

He said he would regret not letting the city's residents vote because another future government might use the vote to tell people not to go to church on Sundays or mandate more to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I don't want that," Braddock said. "It would be based off situations like today that men and women will use to take away and strip our rights as Christians."

He added he would work with the three men to get out the "no" vote during the time before the election.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin also spoke before the vote.

She said again she would be voting no in November but believed the city's residents should have the ability to make the choice.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.