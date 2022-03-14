 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. 

Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

His speech came after three people he knew personally — lawyer and property developer Gary Finklea, Corbett Stone of the Florence Baptist Temple Reformers Unanimous Program and another man named Harold who said he was addicted to alcohol but defeated his addiction through the House of Hope spoke before the council voted. 

Essentially, their arguments boiled down to two major points.

First, if the residents of the city vote to approve alcohol sales in November, it could cause further moral harm to the city. And second, if the residents of the city vote to approve, it could lead to negative health outcomes like more addictions and more crimes. 

People are also reading…

Braddock told the Morning News in 2020 that he was previously addicted to opioids and crack cocaine which resulted in him being charged with four felonies. He was later pardoned by Gov. Henry McMaster, which allowed him to run for office. 

Braddock praised Stone during his comments. 

"I would not be here on City Council without Corbett Stone and his mother who answered my call when I was hopelessly addicted to pills and gave me guidance to where I could go to get the victory I found in Jesus Christ," Braddock said. 

He also listed personal connections with the other two men who spoke and said he did not want to lose the men as friends because of his vote on the ordinance. But then added he wanted to work toward less government regulation and not more. 

"But the day will come ... where there's going to be a different government leading with a different God and a different referendum making decisions for us," Braddock said. "I believe that the citizens [should] get to make the decision. It doesn't change my love for Jesus. It doesn't change my feelings about addiction. It doesn't change the whole responsibility of what I do every single day."

Braddock is the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, an organization focused on helping people in difficult situations by providing spiritual guidance. 

He said he would regret not letting the city's residents vote because another future government might use the vote to tell people not to go to church on Sundays or mandate more to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

"I don't want that," Braddock said. "It would be based off situations like today that men and women will use to take away and strip our rights as Christians." 

He added he would work with the three men to get out the "no" vote during the time before the election. 

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin also spoke before the vote.

She said again she would be voting no in November but believed the city's residents should have the ability to make the choice. 

In other business

In other business Monday, the Florence City Council:

Approved an ordinance on second and final reading amending the city's code regarding portable donation receptacles

Approved on first reading an ordinance annexing the Bluffs at Mill Creek, a new 240-home subdivision on Howe Springs Road, into the city and an ordinance conveying a right of way to the owners of a property at 900 and 902 Oakland Avenue

Deferred action on the proposed rezoning of a property on Second Loop Road 

Approved a resolution authorizing the lease of a property to Pee Dee Community Action Partnership failed due to lack of a motion

Recognized March as Red Cross Month, April as Fair Housing Month, LilJazzi's for its contributions to the city and the Wilson High School boys basketball team for winning the SCHSL 4A state championship

Accepted Chaquez McCall resignation as chairman of the council's marketing and public relations committee. He nominated and the council approved Bryan Braddock as his replacement

Approved McCall as chairman of the council's finance and budget committee at the February meeting. He appointed Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and William Schofield to the committee Monday

Heard from Minister Marcus Simmons of My Brothers Keeper shelter, Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford and John Harrington

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

DILLON, S.C. — Kim Snyder finally has a face and a name for her birth mother. Snyder met her birth family at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 when her cousin, Kim, and aunt, JoAnne Cofield, paid her a visit after they connected on the internet a few days before.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue as Moscow steps up onslaught

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert