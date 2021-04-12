Florence City Council recognizes Greek Independence Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council joined cities, states, and countries from around the world in yelling "Eleftheria i thanatos" to celebrate Greek Independence Day Monday.

The city council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution marking March 25 as the 200th anniversary of the independence of the modern nation of Greece from the Ottoman Empire.

Eleftheria i thanatos, the motto of modern Greece, means freedom or death. The saying was a battle cry during the war.

Jimmy Tassios spoke on behalf of the Greek community. He mentioned the priest of the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Catalin Mot, Evrytanian Association Chapter No. 1, and the parish council specifically.

"We thank God for the city of Florence, South Carolina, and the opportunities that are provided for our families to come here and build their families, build their businesses and build their lives," Tassios said.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin thanked the Greek community for being a partner in the city of Florence and added that the resolution highlights the inclusivity of the city.