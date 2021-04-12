Florence City Council recognizes Greek Independence Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council joined cities, states, and countries from around the world in yelling "Eleftheria i thanatos" to celebrate Greek Independence Day Monday.
The city council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution marking March 25 as the 200th anniversary of the independence of the modern nation of Greece from the Ottoman Empire.
Eleftheria i thanatos, the motto of modern Greece, means freedom or death. The saying was a battle cry during the war.
Jimmy Tassios spoke on behalf of the Greek community. He mentioned the priest of the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Catalin Mot, Evrytanian Association Chapter No. 1, and the parish council specifically.
"We thank God for the city of Florence, South Carolina, and the opportunities that are provided for our families to come here and build their families, build their businesses and build their lives," Tassios said.
Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin thanked the Greek community for being a partner in the city of Florence and added that the resolution highlights the inclusivity of the city.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily read the resolution at the meeting. The resolution notes that March 25, 1821, is the traditional beginning of the Greek war against the Ottoman Turks and that after independence Greeks began to immigrate to the United States and Florence.
Those Greek immigrants established the first chapter of the Evrytanian Society of America and the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church.
The Ottoman Turks conquered Greece and most of the Balkans after the fall of Constantinople (modern Istanbul) in 1453. Almost immediately, the Greeks, mostly Orthodox Christian, rebelled against their Muslim rulers. These rebellions were suppressed by the Ottomans until the 1820s when Britain, France, and Russia got involved on the side of the Greeks.
At the time, all three powers were in the process of establishing empires around the world and wanted to have influence in Greece.
The result of the war left the Ottoman Empire weaker and gradually many of the Balkan territories began to rebel with support from various European powers, particularly Austria-Hungary and Russia. Tensions between the newly independent states and their supporting powers was one the leading causes of World War I.