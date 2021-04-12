 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence City Council recognizes Greek Independence Day
0 comments

Florence City Council recognizes Greek Independence Day

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council joined cities, states, and countries from around the world in yelling "Eleftheria i thanatos" to celebrate Greek Independence Day Monday. 

The city council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution marking March 25 as the 200th anniversary of the independence of the modern nation of Greece from the Ottoman Empire. 

Eleftheria i thanatos, the motto of modern Greece, means freedom or death. The saying was a battle cry during the war. 

Jimmy Tassios spoke on behalf of the Greek community. He mentioned the priest of the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Catalin Mot, Evrytanian Association Chapter No. 1, and the parish council specifically. 

"We thank God for the city of Florence, South Carolina, and the opportunities that are provided for our families to come here and build their families, build their businesses and build their lives," Tassios said. 

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin thanked the Greek community for being a partner in the city of Florence and added that the resolution highlights the inclusivity of the city. 

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily read the resolution at the meeting. The resolution notes that March 25, 1821, is the traditional beginning of the Greek war against the Ottoman Turks and that after independence Greeks began to immigrate to the United States and Florence. 

Those Greek immigrants established the first chapter of the Evrytanian Society of America and the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church. 

The Ottoman Turks conquered Greece and most of the Balkans after the fall of Constantinople (modern Istanbul) in 1453. Almost immediately, the Greeks, mostly Orthodox Christian, rebelled against their Muslim rulers. These rebellions were suppressed by the Ottomans until the 1820s when Britain, France, and Russia got involved on the side of the Greeks. 

At the time, all three powers were in the process of establishing empires around the world and wanted to have influence in Greece. 

The result of the war left the Ottoman Empire weaker and gradually many of the Balkan territories began to rebel with support from various European powers, particularly Austria-Hungary and Russia. Tensions between the newly independent states and their supporting powers was one the leading causes of World War I. 

Other Action Taken by Florence City Council Monday

>> Approved the second and final readings of ordinances consolidating the city's COVID-19 emergency ordinances, annexing and zoning a property on Palomar Parkway and on Second Loop Road; 

>> Approved an ordinance amending the city's 2020-2021 fiscal year budget to include continuing water and sewer projects; 

>> Referred an ordinance rezoning three properties on the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street back to the planning commission; 

>> Approved resolutions declaring April Fair Housing Month and amending the development agreement with ASK Investments and Holdings LLC; 

>> Appointed Elishann Redden to the Housing Authority Board; and 

>> Heard presentations from Irby Wilson on Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month and Samantha Siegel of Oceana on the use of single-use plastics. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert