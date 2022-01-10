Florence City Council reimplements mask mandate

“Their numbers don’t indicate any difference in terms of rates [of transmission] than any cities that have had a mandate and have gotten rid of them,” Braddock said. “One thing that I think we’ve learned during this time with COVID is it’s immune to mandates. Mandates have been put in place since the beginning and here we are in a situation where it’s not any better.”

The mandate would not apply to schools as a budgetary provision of the South Carolina General Assembly prevents school officials from using state funds to enforce a mandate.

The mask mandate emergency ordinance contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6-years-old, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask — swimming or dental work are two examples.

The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate.