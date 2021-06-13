Florence City Council returning to normal meetings beginning Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting will be the first council meeting in more than a year to be open to the public.
The city announced Friday afternoon that the meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. in the council chambers of the City Center at 324 W. Evans St. would be open to the public. It also indicated that the wearing of face masks is still encouraged.
The reopening of the meetings comes a few days after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state would not renew its state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic for the 32nd time. His decision may have terminated the city’s ordinance allowing for electronic meetings and for the city to mandate the wearing of face masks in city buildings.
On the agenda for the meeting are the second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Rainford Road and amending the planned development district for The Grove at Ebenezer.
There are also 10 ordinances on the agenda for first reading including annexing and zoning property on Hoffmeyer Road, annexing and zoning two properties on Abbey Way and two on Parsons Gate, annexing and zoning a property on Pisgah Road, rezoning two properties on East Pine Street, declaring two properties as surplus and authorizing their sale, adopting the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the city, authorizing the issuance and sale of $7 million in stormwater revenue bonds, and amending the city code to establish three new committees.
The city has been meeting electronically since April 2020.
There are five resolutions on Monday’s agenda including resolutions to authorize an agreement that would fund disaster prevention improvements in the city, declaring June Homeownership Month, amending a conditional grant development agreement between the city and New Florence Investment LLC, designating 10 parking spaces on West Evans Street for the U.S. Marshal Service and recognizing Pearl Moore for making the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Public hearings on the 2021-2022 city budget and on an ordinance allowing for the issuance and sale of $7 million in stormwater revenue bonds.
The council is also expected to discuss appointments to four committees including the judicial review committee, the community redevelopment committee, marketing and public relations committee and the business development committee.
Jerry Dudley, planning director, is expected to present on amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance regarding the commercial reuse district.
The Rev. Leo Woodberry is expected to address the council regarding potential funding opportunities and provide information about pending federal legislation that could benefit the city.
The meeting will also be available for broadcast via the city’s YouTube channel.