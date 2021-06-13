Florence City Council returning to normal meetings beginning Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting will be the first council meeting in more than a year to be open to the public.

The city announced Friday afternoon that the meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. in the council chambers of the City Center at 324 W. Evans St. would be open to the public. It also indicated that the wearing of face masks is still encouraged.

The reopening of the meetings comes a few days after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state would not renew its state of emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic for the 32nd time. His decision may have terminated the city’s ordinance allowing for electronic meetings and for the city to mandate the wearing of face masks in city buildings.

On the agenda for the meeting are the second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Rainford Road and amending the planned development district for The Grove at Ebenezer.