Florence City Council runoffs to be held Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. – Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday in two Florence City Council runoffs. 

Voters inside of District 1 can vote in the Democratic primary runoff between Lashonda Nesmith Jackson and Joey McMillan.

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Delmae 1 and 2, Ebenezer 1, 2 and 3, Florence 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, Savannah Grove, Spaulding and West Florence 1 and 2.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today's primaries. 

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election. 

The winner of this runoff will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

Nesmith Jackson received 36.14% and McMillan received 29.71% of the votes in the primary to advance to the runoff over Daryl Witherspoon Mitchell (13.94%), James "Big Man" Kennedy (13.48%) and Jermaine Nowline (6.74%). 

And voters inside of District 3 can vote in the Republican primary runoff between Bryan Braddock and Robby Hill. 

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today's primaries. 

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the runoff will be the general election winner of the seat. 

Braddock received 49.62% of the votes – he was seven votes away from winning the primary outright – and Hill received 23.52% of the votes in the primary to advance to the runoff over Glynn Willis (19.52%) and John Sweeney (7.34%). 

To find the location of the precincts voting Tuesday, visit scvotes.gov, go the general tab, select precincts and Florence County. This provides a list of all 63 precincts in the county with addresses. The location of voting precincts is also on voter registration cards. 

Results of the election will be provided on the website of the Morning News, scnow.com, on Tuesday evening. The results will also be available in the Thursday edition of the Morning News. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

