Florence City Council special election primaries to be held Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in two special Florence City Council primary elections.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters inside of District 1 can vote in the Democratic primary being contested by James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.

The winner of this primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Delmae 1 and 2, Ebenezer 1, 2 and 3, Florence 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, Savannah Grove, Spaulding and West Florence 1 and 2.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in Tuesday's primaries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

Voters inside of District 3 can vote in the Republican primary being contested by Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.