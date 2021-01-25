Florence City Council special election primaries to be held Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in two special Florence City Council primary elections.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters inside of District 1 can vote in the Democratic primary being contested by James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.
The winner of this primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.
Precincts where ballots can be cast are Delmae 1 and 2, Ebenezer 1, 2 and 3, Florence 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, Savannah Grove, Spaulding and West Florence 1 and 2.
Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in Tuesday's primaries.
Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.
Voters inside of District 3 can vote in the Republican primary being contested by Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.
There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will be the general election winner of the seat.
Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.
Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in Tuesday's primaries.
Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.
To find the location of the precincts voting Tuesday, visit scvotes.gov, go the general tab, select precincts and Florence County. This provides a list of all 63 precincts in the county with addresses. The location of voting precincts is also on voter registration cards.