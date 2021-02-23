Florence City Council special election registration closes Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voter registration will close Saturday for two Florence City Council special elections scheduled for March 30.

David Alford, director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board, recently provided the Morning News with a schedule for the March 30 general election.

Absentee voting will begin on Monday and will continue in person until 5 p.m. on March 29, the Monday before the election. Mailed ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26 and returned by 7 p.m. on election night.

Two seats, Districts 1 and 3, will be on the ballot in the election.

Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson and Republican William Schofield are on the ballot in District 1. Republican Bryan Braddock does not face official opposition on the District 3 ballot.

The winners of the elections will fill the remaining parts of four-year terms that began in November 2018.

